Yasuke Season 2 Release Date Netflix Anime Plot Storyline Cast And All Details







The animation shows always have a separate fan base among the audience always. Most of the animated shows always managed to fetch the attention of the audience. All the genres such shows always amazed the audience especially the action genre have an immense fan base. One of the giant streaming site Netflix has numerous anime series in its store including One Punch Man, BoJack Horseman, Samurai Champloo, and Cowboy Bebop. As of now, the digital platform has lately released Yasuke. The first season of the show has lately released on 29th April 2021. Now, the audience is getting eager for Yasuke season 2.

However, currently, the makers haven’t come with the confirmation of Yasuke renewal for the second season. But it is more like to announced after few weeks. Along with that, it is expecting that show will start entertaining the audience most probably by the next year. Well, Yasuke is an original net animation web series. The series is based on an African based warrior of history with the same name. These warriors are popular to serve under the Japanese daimyo Oda Nobunaga during the Sengoku period of the Suuria dispute during the 16th Century in Japan.

The first season of Yasuke comes up with a total of 6 episodes. All the episodes are 30 minutes long revolving around another dimension of the 16th century in Japan. The world is full of supernatural powers and advanced technology. Yasuke one of the strongest warriors experienced the downhill of Oda Nobunaga in a war against the army of the warlord Yami no Daimyō at Honnō-ji Temple. After 20 years, Yasuke initiates to mention as a legendary Ronin as the “Black Samurai”.

The show is directed by LeSean Thomas and Takeshi Sato and produced by Matthew Shattuck under the production banner of MAPPA. The show is written by Nick Jones Jr. It casts Yasuke, Oda Nobunaga, Saki, Natsumaru, Ichika, Morisuke, Abraham appearing in the leading roles. So, if you haven't watched the ongoing season Yasuke, you can enjoy all episodes on your Netflix Screen.