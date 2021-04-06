Yatudhan Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Yatudhan is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the Red Prime App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sandip Rathod, Suraj Gandotr, Sanket Singh Chouhan. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Red Prime app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 30 April 2021. Suraag All Episodes web series is directed by Neel Pandey. Ashish Agrawal is the producer of the web series. Red Prime is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Fat woman who wanted to have zero figure (Nisha), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.

Yatudhan Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Yatudhan Director Neel Pandey Producer Ashish Agrawal Written by/Story Som Deshpande Screenplay Anjali Jain Production Company Red Prime Production Lead Cast Anshita

Sandip rathod

Suraj Gandotra

Sanket singh chouhan Genre Crime

Thriller Total Episodes 2 Country India Music NA Cinematographer NA Releasing Date 30 March 2021 Language Hindi Releasing Platform Red Prime

Yatudhan Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Yatudhan Web Series Cast and Details

Where to watch Yatudhan Web Series Officially?

Legally you can download and watch Yatudhan web series on the Red Prime app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.