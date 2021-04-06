Yatudhan Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Yatudhan is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the Red Prime App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sandip Rathod, Suraj Gandotr, Sanket Singh Chouhan. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Red Prime app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 30 April 2021. Suraag All Episodes web series is directed by Neel Pandey. Ashish Agrawal is the producer of the web series. Red Prime is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Fat woman who wanted to have zero figure (Nisha), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.
Yatudhan Web Series Wiki and Crew
|Name
|Yatudhan
|Director
|Neel Pandey
|Producer
|Ashish Agrawal
|Written by/Story
|Som Deshpande
|Screenplay
|Anjali Jain
|Production Company
|Red Prime Production
|Lead Cast
|Anshita
Sandip rathod
Suraj Gandotra
Sanket singh chouhan
|Genre
|Crime
Thriller
|Total Episodes
|2
|Country
|India
|Music
|NA
|Cinematographer
|NA
|Releasing Date
|30 March 2021
|Language
|Hindi
|Releasing Platform
|Red Prime
Yatudhan Trailer
The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.
Yatudhan Web Series Cast and Details
Sandip rathod
Directed By : Neel Pandey
Produced By : Ashish Agrawal
Written By : Som Deshpande
Where to watch Yatudhan Web Series Officially?
Legally you can download and watch Yatudhan web series on the Red Prime app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.