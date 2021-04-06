ENTERTAINMENT

Yatudhan Web Series Cast, All Episode, Watch Online

Yatudhan Web Series Cast

Yatudhan is an upcoming Indian OTT web series, releasing on the Red Prime App and website. The lead cast of the web series includes Sandip Rathod, Suraj Gandotr, Sanket Singh Chouhan. Anyone who has a paid subscription to the Red Prime app and website can watch all episodes of the web series from 30 April 2021. Suraag All Episodes web series is directed by Neel Pandey. Ashish Agrawal is the producer of the web series. Red Prime is a new web series and movies OTT platform like Ullu, Kooku. The web series plot rotates around a Fat woman who wanted to have zero figure (Nisha), who lives alone and starts an affair with an office teen boy.

Yatudhan Web Series Wiki and Crew

Name Yatudhan
Director Neel Pandey
Producer Ashish Agrawal
Written by/Story Som Deshpande
Screenplay Anjali Jain
Production Company Red Prime Production
Lead Cast Anshita
Sandip rathod
Suraj Gandotra
Sanket singh chouhan
Genre Crime
Thriller
Total Episodes 2
Country India
Music NA
Cinematographer NA
Releasing Date 30 March 2021
Language Hindi
Releasing Platform Red Prime

Yatudhan Trailer

The trailer looks awesome. All the character is shown and patriate tremendously in a 2.50 mint trailer. The editor of the trailer and movie must work hard to give us a glimpse of this upcoming interesting web series.

Yatudhan Web Series Cast and Details

Sandip rathod

Directed By : Neel Pandey
Produced By : Ashish Agrawal
Written By : Som Deshpande

Where to watch Yatudhan Web Series Officially?

Legally you can download and watch Yatudhan web series on the Red Prime app and website. To watch and download the web series a paid subscription is also required.

