Yeh Hai Chahatein 10th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Yuvraj Reveals His Plan To Sulochana

Preesha returns to Sharda. Sharda asks if she spoke to Rudra. Preesha nods no. Sharda says she should listen to Rudra once. Preesha says she will, but he should have informed her before. Sharda says it was a big issue. Preesha asks if she knows about it, why didn’t she inform her before. Sharda says she overheard them and seeing their fight, she didn’t want to exaggerate their differences. Rudra walks to them. Sharda says she is their mother and they should listen to her; tells Rudra that Preesha should be more important to him and if he troubles Preesha, she will not forgive him; asks him to explain Preesha clearly and walks away telling Preesha that she is always with her. Rudra apologizes her for hiding this truth and says even he was shocked to know when Sunny suddenly came from nowhere and informed that he is his son, how can it be.

Sulochana asks Yuvraj if he planned Sunny’s drama. Yuvraj smiles. Sulochana says he cannot do that. Kabir laughs and says Chomu Double Battery Yuvraj’s brain is empty and he is too dumb for it. Yuvraj reminds him how he made him run during his wedding in his undergarments and says he is the principal of the school in which Kabir studies. Kabir says he can bark how much ever he wants, he will not spare him once he is caught. Sulochana asks him to relax and asks Yuvraj if he planted Sunny in Preesha and Rudra’s life. Yuvraj agrees. Rudra continues that he doesn’t now who this Sunny is and from where he has come, after a much difficulty he found out that Sunny’s mother can be Reema and describing the party incident years ago says he doesn’t even remember if he got intimate with Reema as he was heavily inebriated for the first time.

Sulochana asks Yuvraj how did he do that. Yuvraj informs that when he went to Rudra’s college friends’ party, he saw a girl/Reema who was sitting silently in bar looking at Rudra and realized she has some connection with Rudra. He introduces himself as Rudra’s brother to waiter and insists to pay Rudra’s bill. Waiter says Rudra is his special guest, so he will not charge Rudra. Reema asks Yuvraj if he is Rudra’s brother. Yuvraj says he is and asks if she knows Rudra. Reema introduces herself and says she was Rudra’s best friend. He says Rudra never spoke about her. She says she was Rudra’s best friend and not girlfriend. He asks her to tell some exciting stories of night outs, hanky panky, etc. She says Rudra never used to go on night outs or mingle with girls, but he has changed completely now. She insists to tell something at least. She informs that they were partying with friends when her parents were not at home and they forced Rudra to drink heavily and he collapsed. She helped Rudra sleep in her room, Rudra was so drunk and didn’t remember anything what happened that night. He asks if she had some hanky panky with Rudra. She says what rubbish and walks away. He walks to her and insists if he got intimate with any other girl. She says Rudra was never like that. He says the way she was looking at Rudra, he felt she loves Rudra and hopes if something had happened between her and Rudra that day, she would have been Mrs. Rudraksh Khurana now; its obvious as every girl wants to become Mrs. Rudra. She says it was her past and its not possible now. He says it can be possible if she wants to as nobody knows that nothing happened between them, so she should believe that she got intimate with Rudra that night and got pregnant after that and has a child now. She says nothing of that sort happened. He says only she knows, but nobody does, so she should make these false allegations by bringing a fake son in Rudra’s life and then herself enter his life as Rudra’s wife. She asks how will this happen. He asks to just follow his order and become Mrs. Rudra.

Out of flashback, Sulochana praises Rudra and asks where did he bring the boy from, he does such a good acting. Yuvraj says he taught Sunny everything and remembers praising Sunny for his acting and ordering him to inform everyone and Preesha that he is Rudra’s son. He tells Sulochana that everyone will believe now that Sunny is Rudra’s son. Sulochana asks what about Reema. Yuvraj says he bribed and shut her mouth. Kabir asks what if Rudra investigates about Sunny and find out Reema. Yuvraj says he has hidden Reema where nobody can reach.

Rudra asks how to confirm Sunny is his son without meeting Reema, what would he tell Preesha, he cannot kick out Sunny as he is a small kid, Preesha should help him find truth by finding Preesha and confirming Sunny is his son, etc. Kabir says nobody will know where Reema is. Sulochana asks Kabir to learn from Kabir. Kabir says he would rather suicide than learning from Yuvraj. Sulochana says if Yuvraj was her son, they would have earned more than 500 crores by now. Yuvraj says he is like her son and will not leave her alone in trouble. Sulochana says his dhamaka will separate Rudra and Preesha forever. Rudra repeatedly requests Preesha to help him and feels disheartened when she doesn’t reply. Preesha says she will help him find Reema and find out Sunny’s truth. He kisses her hands and thanks him. Yeh Hain Chahatein.. plays in the background.

Preesha checks Sunny’s wound and says he will be fine in a few days. Sunny wakes up. Preesha asks him to relax as nobody will fight with him as she knows truth now and he can stay with them peacefully. She asks where is his mummy. Rudra also requests. Sunny gets tensed and thinks Yuvraj didn’t inform him what to tell in this situation.

Precap: Preesha asks Sunny if his mother gave him something when he came here. He says a letter which gave to Rudra and his bag. She checks his bag and finds a phone number in it. Rudra calls that number, finds out its City Hospital’s Number, and asks if a patient named Reema Bhattacharya is admitted there.

