Yeh Hai Chahatein 13th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Kabir Marries Mishka

Yeh Hai Chahatein 13th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Vasu informs Preesha that she and Sharda are going for a walk and asks if she will accompany them. Preesha says no as she is writing Sunny’s mother’s obituary message. Sharda asks when did this happen. Preesha says she forgot to tell that Reema passed away due to cancer, she is writing this obituary message to find out Reema’s family or relatives. Vasu say she did right and leaves with Sharda. Sulochana gets tensed hearing about obituary message. Saransh with Sunny and Rudra returns after playing. Rudra says he is really tired. Saransh says he really enjoyed and asks Preesha to bring water for him. Preesha goes to kitchen. Yuvraj signals Sunny. Sunny walks to dinign table and cuts his finger with fruit knife. Preesha notices him, applies band-aid on his wound warning him to be careful, and picks water mug. He asks her to give him some milk. Yuvraj provokes Saransh that Preesha must have forgotten to bring him water. Sulochana says she saw Sunny going in, hence Preesha must have forgotten to bring water. Yuvraj asks Saransh to go and check soon. Saransh walks in to check. Yuvraj asks Sulochana to go in and check. Preesha serves milk to Sunny. Sunny requests her to feed him. Preesha does when Saransh walks in and stands shocked seeing that. He asks Preesha why didn’t she bring water for him. She says she was and gives him water. He throws water glass and shouts that she doesn’t care for him anymore and loves only Sunny now, so he wants Sunny out of the house. Preesha stands shocked. Saransh walks away crying. Preesha tries to go behind him, but Sunny stop her to check his wound. Sulochana convinces Preesha to attend Sunny while she attends Saransh.

Sulochana walks behind Saransh and in lieu of consoling him provokes him that its obvious that Preesha would love their new son like he would ignore old toy for his new toy, similarly Preesha and Rudra are loving their new son, and hence Saransh should get habituated to tolerate ignorance. Saransh cries hugging her. She says he need not worry as his Sulochana daadi is with him, thinks Baba Yuvraj Pillai’s plan is amazing, now there is a drift in Preesha’s family and she will see how Preesha will escape.

During breakfast, Sulochana asks Rudra where is Kabir. Rudra says he is missing since morning. Sharda says even Mishka is missing, what if she also like Ahana… Sulochana warns to think positive. Preesha says she must have gone out. Sulochana asks Rudra to call Kabir and find out where he is. Rudra calls Kabir who doesn’t pick call. Kabir enters with Mishka marrying her. Everyone look shocked seeing that. Rudra asks what is all this. Kabir says with sindoor, mangalsutra, and garlands he must have realized that they married in a temple. Sulochana asks what? Kabir says Mishka is my wife and asks her to perform her bahu’s aarti. Rudra shouts if he is out of his mind. Yuvraj says Rudra’s half brother is a creep, he loved Ahana and married his sister. Kabir reminds what he did. Yuvraj says he remembers Kabir threatening him as he loved Ahana, but now he married Ahana’s sister. Their argument starts. Rudra asks him to answer his brother why did he do thi, he loved Ahana and wanted to marry her, couldn’t he wait for 6 months until she return. Mishka asks if Kabir would have roamed like a devdas as there is no guarantee that Yuvraj will divorce Ahana after 6 months. She blames Preesha for all the problem as she brought Yuvraj between and got him married to Ahana. Preesha asks how can she blame her when she herself was calling Kabir as creep, cheap, and what not and married a man whom her sister loved. Kabir shouts why should he reply her, especially her. Rudra warns to behave with his wife. Kabir asks what about Preesha who got Ahana married to cheap Yuvraj. Rudra says Preesha made a mistake, but this family is because of Preesha; he should answer why did he marry Mishka.

Mishka says Kabir married her as she is pregnant. Everyone open their mouth in shock. Mishka says she met someone in Delhi and fell in love, but then realized they were not made for each other; unfortunately, she got pregnant by then and her Australian boyfriend returned to Australia; she was tensed and was hating herself, she was afraid that they would kick her out of house, was very depressed and wanted to suicide; Kabir noticed her tension and questioned her, she explained him everything; creepy Kabir saved her; she knew they wouldn’t kick her out of house if she marries Kabir as his a Khurana. Preesha says she would have spokebn to her. Mishka says she would have asked her to abort the baby, but its too late. Preesha says society is very straight forward now and they accept a single mother. Mishka shouts society doesn’t spare a single mother and they would stamp her as characterless and her child as illegitimate; she is not strong and lucky as Preesha as she got Rudra. Kabir shouts if they got their answer, they should stop interfering in their lives, especially Preesha who will try to ruin their marriage.

Precap: Sulochana slaps Kabir and asks why did he marry Mishka. Mishka says to get Saransh’s custody. Sunny gifts flowers to Preesha. Preesha sneezes and says she is allergic to flowers and hence Saransh doesn’t gift her flowers. Sunny says Saransh said otherwise and asks if he can call her mamma. Saransh hearing that resists and fights with Sunny. Preesha tries to control Saransh. Mishka interferes.

Update Credit to: MA