Yeh Hai Chahatein 14th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preesha On A New Mission – TMT Updates

Mahima orders CC’s aide Harish to convey Saransh as she doesn’t have time to waste. Harish brings Saransh from automotive. Mahima says he’s doing good job. He asks to tell the place to convey passport and tickets. Mahima leaves in automotive. One other aide walks to Harish and asks why did he spare CC’s assassin. Harish slaps him and says he’s their new boss and so they all ought to obey him. Aide asks what ought to they do with CC’s useless physique. Harish says let let be right here till police arrives. Preesha with police reaches the spot and seeing CC’s useless physique asks who’s he. Inspector says he’s CC and somebody murdered him. Preesha says akka killed CC, she informed she may be very harmful, what’s going to they do now. Inspector says solely Jerry and Maria may also help them.

Preesha takes Maria to Jerry. Maria thanks her for bringing her to Jerry and says she didn’t know Mahima would do that with Saransh or else she wouldn’t have helped Mahima. Sharda enters and asks Preesha if she introduced Saransh again. Preesha says no. Jerry asks what about CC. Inspector says somebody murdered CC. Preesha says Mahima murdered CC for certain, she doesn’t know the place to go looking Rudra and Saransh now. Jerry says Harish is CC’s favourite aide, he is not going to let Saransh and Rudra go simply, one thing will need to have occurred for certain. Preesha says Harish should be serving to Mahima now. Inspector says Harish will need to have turn out to be new boss, they need to discover out CC’s places. Jerry says he is aware of CC’s all places. Preesha says they need to raid all places and discover Saransh and Rudra. Police raids CC’s all places and don’t discover Saransh or Rudra there. Preesha says they need to discover them at any price, so they need to return to Jerry and attempt to discover out if he is aware of different places. Inspector agrees.

Kabir nervously wanders in his room. Sulochana asks him to relax. Kabir says CC didn’t name him but. she asks him to shut the door and name him then. He closes door, calls CC and asks the place is Rudra now. Harish says CC is useless and he’s new boss. Kabir angrily throws telephone and informs Sulochana that CC is useless and Harish grew to become new boss. Sulochana says they’re completed if Rudra isn’t discovered, they shouldn’t let Ahana find out about it. Sulochana says they need to beg in temple now.

Preesha with inspector returns to Jerry who says Harish should be realizing CC’s different places as he was near CC, however he is not going to inform them. Preesha says they need to be a part of Harish’s gang and discover out the place Rudra and Saransh are saved, there should be some option to meet him. Jerry informs that Harish visits temple every day as he’s afraid of demise and drinks tea at a store exterior temple, solely then he does different work, that is his routine since 10 years. Preesha says she has a plan. Harish visits temple and stands close to tea store when a dashing truck headds in direction of him and Preesha disguised as sardarji rescues him.

Mahima goes to satisfy Preesha at her dad and mom’ home yelling that she has to come back to this low center class society. GPS opens door and greets her in. Vasu asks what’s she doing right here. GPS says she has some necessary work. Ahana says clearly. Vasu asks what she wants from them. Ahana says she got here to satisfy Preesha, don’t know why papaji transferred all his wealth in Saransh, now she wants Saransh’s guardian Preesha’s signatures on some paperwork. She calls Preesha. Vasu says she isn’t right here. Ahana says Sharda informed Preesha got here right here with Saransh. GPS says they didn’t come right here and she or he should be confused. Ahana says Sharda doesn’t lie, she is going to return to Khurana Home and discover out what is occurring. GPS says even they are going to come.

Harish thanks Preesha/sardarji for saving his life and gives him cash. Sardarji says he wants job and won’t settle for cash with out work. Harish asks what’s his title. He says Chotu and may do any work. Harish says he will probably be with him from at the moment. He thanks Harish and thanks god that her plan labored. Preesha goes into flashback the place she plans to avoid wasting Harish from a truck accident disguised as sardarji to get into Harish’s gang and discover out Saransh and Rudra’s location. Out of flashback, he goes apart to convey his bag and calling inspector says their plan is working fantastic, he joined Harish’s gang as Chotu and can discover out Saransh and Rudra’s location. Harish takes him to his den and introduces his aide Raghu that Chotu will work with them from at the moment. Raghu laughs. Harish says Chotu saved his life and asks Chotu to organize tea for him. Chotu notices a closed room and thinks Saransh and Rudra should be in that room.

Precap: Preesha calls inspetor and provides him Harish’s working location and doubts Saransh and Rudra should be there. Mahima walks to her.

