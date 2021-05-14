Yeh Hai Chahatein 14th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Fight between Saransh and Sunny

Yeh Hai Chahatein 14th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Sulochana blames Preesha for Kabir marrying Mishka who is carrying someone else’s child. Rudra takes Preesha’s side. He says Kabir and Mishka are not kids. It’s their fault, Preesha is not responsible at all. Sharda calms Rudra saying they cannot do anything now. She’s happy that Rudra supported the truth. Preesha’s mom tells her that she has to handle everything and motivates her.

Sulochana slaps Kabir asking did he lose his brain or what. She raises her hand to slap him again, but this time he blocks her and says enough. He asks her to listen to him. Yuvraj says what he will say? He spoiled whole plan. Yuvraj then tells Mishka that she knew very well that Rudra will kick her out of the house, so she married Kabir. Now along with her, Rudra will kick Kabir out as well. Kabir warns Yuvraj to keep his nonsense to him. He insults him more. Yuvraj grabs his collar. Mishka tells Yuvraj to leave Kabir, else she will call police. Mishka says it was their plan to get married, she is not pregnant. They just lied to justify their marriage. Sulochana asks what they married for. Kabir says for the same reason he was getting married to Ahana – for Saransh’s custody. Sulochana laughs asking who will give them custody. Mishka reminds her that she is a widow and Yuvraj’s wife ran away. Now besides Rudra and Preesha, there is another married couple who can prove to be better parents.

Rudra is standing in a balcony. Preesha comes to him and consoles him. He asks how much he has to suffer. He is tired, he just wants to run away. Problems are never ending in his life. She asks him not to say like that. She has never seen him like this. This is life, ups and downs are part of a life. As long as they are together, everything will be fine. They hug. Saransh comes and joins the family hug. He kisses Rudra on forehead and says Preesha does the same whenever he’s in tension. He asks Preesha to do the same. Preesha now kisses Rudra on forehead.

Sulochana now praises Mishka. Yuvraj asks what their next plan is. Kabir says to eliminate their competitors. Their goal now will be to prove that Rudra and Preesha are not an ideal couple. They will have to use Saransh for that. Sulochana asks how. Mishka shares her plan. Sulochana is impressed with the plan.

Saransh says he will sleep with Rudra today. Sunny comes in the room to sleep as well. Saransh and Sunny fight. Preesha say she will sleep with Sunny. Saransh says he wants to sleep with both. Rudra says how they all will fit in the small bed. He will order a bigger bed, then they 4 can sleep together. Rudra and Preesha somehow convince Saransh, but he’s mad and decides to take revenge from Sunny.

Next day, Saransh comes to Sunny and suggests him to give a gift to Preesha. Sunny wonders what to give. Saransh suggests flowers.

Everyone is having breakfast. Sunny comes there and gifts flowers to Preesha. She starts sneezing. Rudra throws away the flowers, but Preesha’s sneezing doesn’t stop as she has an allergy. She goes to her room and by mistake steps on the flowers. Sunny is disappointed. He looks out of the window and sees Saransh laughing. Sunny now plans to take revenge from Saransh.

Sunny comes to Preesha and apologizes to her saying he didn’t know that she has an allergy from flowers. Saransh told him to give flowers, so he did that. Preesha figures that Saransh did this purposely. Sunny says he felt like he was sleeping with his mom when he slept with her last night. He asks whether he can call her mumma like Saransh. In flashback, Yuvraj provokes and teaches Sunny what to do to take Saransh’s place in Preesha’s life. Saransh will get very jealous when he sees Sunny calling mumma to Preesha. Back to present, Sunny does emotional drama on Preesha and she gives him permission to call her mumma. Sunny hugs her. Saransh comes and says, NO!

Precap: Saransh angrily tells Sunny that he can’t call mumma to Preesha because she is not his mother. Sunny says he will call her mumma. They both fight. Preesha tries to separate them and her hand gets raised. Mishka grabs her hand and asks she was slapping Saransh? Preesha tells Saransh that she was not going to slap him, but he pushes her away saying now he won’t go near her. Later, Preesha informs everyone that Saransh is nowhere to be found.

