Yeh Hai Chahatein 14th May 2021 Written Update: Mishka reveals her plan to Sulochana and Yuvraj

Yeh Hai Chahatein 14th May Written Update On Justshowbiz.net

Episode begins with Sulochana says to Preesha that the latter would have enjoyed the drama and tells her to celebrate it. She tells her that Kabir married Mishka without informing her because Preesha didn’t let Kabir and Ahana’s marriage happen and asks her that why she did like that. She asks her that what she got by spoiling her son’s life and Preesha is responsible for whatever today happened.

Rudraksh defends Preesha saying that Kabir and Mishka are responsible for what happened today not Preesha and they are not kids. Sharda tells him that she is happy that he took stand for the right thing. Vasudha tells Preesha to just focus on her family and her family includes Kabir and Mishka too now.

Sulochana slaps Kabir for marrying Mishka and asks him that how can he become father of a illegitimate child. She tries to slap him again but he holds her hand and asks her to listen him first. Yuvraj says to Kabir that he spoiled their plan with this act and says that now Rudraksh will throw them out of the house. Kabir mocks Yuvraj and warns him to stay silent.

Yuvraj holds Kabir’s collar. Mishka warns Yuvraj to leave Kabir otherwise she will call the Police. Yuvraj leaves Kabir. Mishka taunts Yuvraj and Sulochana for their stupid plan. She reveals that this marriage is part of her plan and she is not pregnant, she just lied to give justification for her and Kabir’s marriage. Kabir reveals that he and Mishka married for Saaransh’s custody.

Sulochana laughs asking that who will give custody to them. Mishka taunts saying that Sulochana and Yuvraj won’t get Saaransh’s custody for sure. She says to them that they just need to prove that they are ideal couple who can take care of Saaransh more than Preesha and Rudraksh to get Saaransh’s custody.

Preesha consoles Rudraksh. Rudraksh tells her that so much happening nowadays and problems keep increasing but he is not able to do anything and he is tired of all this. She tells him that she never saw him like this but ups and downs are common in life and she is with him so they will together resolve all the problems. He hugs her ( Title song plays in the background ).

Sulochana praises Mishka’s plan. Kabir tells her that he already told her to not underestimate Mishka. Mishka informs them that they need to prove that Rudraksh and Preesha are not ideal couple by using Saaransh.

Rudraksh, Preesha and Saaransh spends family time. Saaransh tells Preesha that he want to sleep with Rudraksh. Sunny comes there. Preesha tells him that Sunny will sleep with her. Saaransh tells her that he want to sleep with Rudraksh and Preesha. Rudraksh tells him that tomorrow he will order big bed. Preesha takes Sunny with her.

Next day, Saaransh asks Sunny to gift flower bouquet to Preesha. After some time, Sunny thanks Preesha and gives flower bouquet to her. She starts sneezing. Rudraksh throws the flower bouquet away. Saaransh laughs at Sunny. Sunny understands that Saaransh did this deliberately and apologize to Preesha and instigates her against Saaransh by revealing the truth. Preesha thinks Saaransh did wrong. Sunny asks Preesha that can he call her as ” Mumma ” and recalls how Yuvraj told him to snatch Saaransh’s place. Preesha gives permission to Sunny. But Saaransh opposes that.

Episode ends.

Precap – Mishka asks Preesha that how can she try to slap Saaransh. Preesha tries to defend herself.