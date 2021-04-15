Yeh Hai Chahatein 15th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preesha Finds Out Mahima’s Location – TMT Updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein fifteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Preesha disguised as Sardarji Chotu serves to Harish and asks how is it. He says its tasty and he’ll put together tea from at present. Chotu nods sure. Harish will get a name and walks away with Raghu for some work asking Chotu to cook dinner for them. Chotu agrees. Inspector calls Preesha/Chotu and asks the place is she. She says she is at Harish’s den and she or he feels Rudra and Saransh are stored right here. Inspector asks to ship the placement to raid the place. She asks to attend until she confirms if Saransh and Rudra are within the room and opens room utilizing hair pin. She finds a chair with rope and informs inspector that Rudra or Saransh will need to have been stored right here. She searches one other room and doesn’t discover them there, informs inspector that they’d have been hidden in another place. She hears automobile sound and disconnects name saying she’s going to name him later.

Ahana takes Vasu and GPS dwelling. Sharda asks why did they arrive right here. Ahana says they got here right here as Saransh and Preesha usually are not at their home and Sharda lied that they went to their home. GPS asks if Preesha and Saransh are hassle, the place are they. Sharda says Preesha denied to tell them fearing they’d get tensed. Vasu requests to inform reality. Sharda reveals that kidnapper demanded Saransh together with 10 crores in change of Saransh, so Preesha made a plan and describes intimately what occurred subsequent. Sulochana yells at Sharda that she ought to have knowledgeable them. GPS asks if kidnapper took away Saransh. Sharda says Mahima is kidnapper. Ahana asks how does she know. Sulochana asks who’s Mahima. Ahana says Mahima is Preesha’s sister. Sulochana asks how can a sister hassle her sister. Vasu says Mahima can do it and actually has completed it earlier than. Sharda says Mahima had kidnapped Saransh as soon as, Preesha and Rudra caught her and despatched her to jail, however she got here out once more to hassle them. Vasu asks wehre is Preesha now. Sharda says she doesn’t know and thinks she can’t inform them that Preesha has gone in disguise to goon’s den.

Preesha/Chotu serves meals to Harish and asks how is it. He says its very tasty and asks her to get able to accompany him. She asks the place. He says he questions rather a lot; if he needs to work with him, he ought to simply obey his orders. She hopes he takes her the place Rudra and Saransh are.

Ahana confronts Sulochana and Kabir that in the event that they knew about Mahima kidnapping Saransh. They nod sure. She fumes and asks why didn’t they inform her. Sulochana says kidnapping Saransh was Kabir’s plan by way of CC, however another person killed CC and kidnapped Saransh; they don’t know the place Preesha is now. She scolds them that they ruined her plan and Mahima will take away 500 crore empire. Sulochana asks how can Preesha’s sister Mahima seize 500 crores. Ahana reveals Mahima is Saransh’s organic mom and she will takeover Saransh 500 crore empire. Sulochana sits shocked.

Harish takes Chotu/Preesha to his one other den. Chotu searches Saransh and Rudra there. Harish then takes him to a different den and asks him to attend right here. He insists to accompany him to be taught his work. Harish says he’ll train later and walks away. Chotu thinks if he stored Saransh and Rudra someplace else. Harish later takes him to a different place. Mahima calls him and complains that his males can’t cook dinner correctly, she needs to kill them. He laughs and says she will shoot them. Chotu thinks whom they need to kill now. Mahima asks him to convey hen biryani to her. He agrees, turns and seeing Chotu close to him asks if he’s listening to his dialog hiding. Chotu says he was brooming. Harish says he has to arrange biryani for his particular shopper. Chotu thinks she is aware of shopper is Mahima and as soon as she finds out Mahima’s location, she’s going to discover out the place she has hidden Saransh and Rudra. She prepares biryani and tells Harish that his shopper will find it irresistible. Harish says he’ll come again quickly. She says she’s going to accompany him as she doesn’t have any work right here. He agrees and walks out. She calls inspector, however he doesn’t choose name. She then calls Sharda who asks the place is she, she doesn’t know what occurred. Preesha says she doesn’t have time to hear her, she ought to inform inspector to trace her location as she goes to Mahima’s hideout and should discover Saransh and Rudra’s location. Sharda agrees. Harish takes Preesha to Mahima’s hideout. Preesha thinks its actually akka and hides her face. Mahima asks if he introduced her biryani. He says sure. She asks what about passport and tickets. He says its on the best way. Preesha thinks Mahima needs to flee with Saransh. Mahima walks in direction of Preesha.

Precap: Preesha rescues Saransh. Saransh says Mahima has returned. Preesha asks the place is Saransh. Saransh says he noticed Rudra in automobile final time. Mahima identifies Preesha and factors gun at her. Preesha says she is not going to let Mahima take her husband and son simply. Rudra hanged to a rope struggles to face nonetheless.

