Yeh Hai Chahatein 15th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mishka Provokes Saransh Against Preesha

Sunny hugs Preesha saying he will call her mamma from hereon. Saransh stops him and says he cannot call his mamma as mamma. Sunny gets adamant. Saransh fights with him. Preesha tries to stop him. Mishka enters and alleges her that she was beating Saransh. Preesha says she was not beating him but trying to stop him. Mishka says even Saransh thinks she was trying to beat him. Saransh shouts mamma was trying to beat him. Preesha tries to explain, but Saransh shouts he will not come near her and runs away. Preesha explains Rudra what just happened. Rudra says kids fight and she need not worry. Preesha says this issue is different. He says she told Saransh got insecure with Sunny’s entry. She says she was not hitting Saransh and can’t think of it. He says he knows and consoles her saying Saransh will return to her at night and will say he wants to sleep with her. She asks will he. He says even his father will come, he loves her a lot.

Saransh sleeps in Mishka’s room. Preesha walks to Saransh and calls him to come and sleep in his room. Sarnash acts as sleeping and weeps. Mishka asks Preesha not to disturb Saransh as he slept just a few minutes ago. Preesha asks if she won’t mind if Saransh sleeps here. Mishka says Saransh is a family and she won’t. Once Preesha leaves, Saransh cries vigorously. Mishka provokes him against Preesha and acts as consoling him. Saransh thinks mamma left him again for Sunny. Mishka thinks her plan is working, she needs to create a drift between a son and a mother and not let them reunite.

Next morning, Presha walks back to Mishka’s room calling Saransh and finds them both missing. She checks Rudra’s room and asks Sharda and Vasu if they saw Saransh as he is not in his room. They ask if they checked him everywhere. She says yes. Rudra asks if she checked Mishka’s room. She says yes and worried requests to search him. He agrees and they both walk towards door when Saransh returns happily. Preesha hugs him and asks where had he gone. Rudra says they were all worried for him. He says he had gone to the beach. Rudra asks alone? Mishka enters and says she took him to the beach and they enjoyed a lot, if there was any problem. Rudra says they were all worried, she should have informed before going. He says everyone were asleep and he is getting hyper unnecessarily. Preesha says its okay and tells Sarnash that she prepared all his favorite dishes for breakfast. Saransh says Mishka aunty already fed him pizza, burger, ice cream. Preesha asks why did he have junk food for breakfast. Mishka sends Sararnsh and Sunny to their rooms and yells at Preesha that she is not an illiterate and since Saransh’s mood was off last night, she fed him hygienic food, etc. Preesha says she is Saransh’s mother and knows what is good for him, he gets cold with ice cream. Mishka says she didn’t know about it. Sulochana yells at Preesha that she would have stopped Saransh ignoring his happiness, etc. Preesha says she cannot spoil his health for his happiness. Mishka yells that she should have let Saransh crying and yells at Preesha. Sharda asks Preesha to let it go as Saransh returned. Vasu backs Sharda and asks Mishka to inform everyone before doing something like this.

Sunny feels bored. Saransh walks to him and informs that he is going to a friend’s party. Mishka walks to him and asks if he is ready. Preesha with Rudra walks to him and asks whose party he is going as she didn’t get any invite from his friends. He says he got a new friend at the beach. Rudra fumes at Mishka for taking Saransh uninformed. Misha yells back. Sunny asks if he can accompany them. Mishka says no as only Saransh is invited and jokes that she forgot he is also part of the family now. Preesha says she will drop Saransh and takes him along. Rudra sees Sunny sad and cheers him up. Preesha drops Saransh to the venue and explains that she let Sunny call her mamma as he was missing his mamma. Saransh walks away saying he is getting late for the party. Preesha says she will come to pick him up at 6 p.m. and thinks she shouldn’t have tried to explain him.

Precap: Preesha tries to leave to pick up Saransh when Sunny acts as having a stomachache and stops her from going. Mishka brings Saransh home and alleges Preesha for ransacking him. Saransh shouts he hates mamma and runs away, leaving Preesha crying.

