Yeh Hai Chahatein 16th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preesha Saves Rudra – TMT Updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein sixteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Mahima walks to Chotu/Preesha and says she heard quite a lot of about his cooking abilities. Chotu indicators he must go to washroom and rushes away. Mahima asks if Chotu didn’t see any women earlier than. Harish says he hasn’t seen a contemporary lady like her. Mahima tastes biryani and says it tastes like her mom’s ready biryani. Preesha rushes to subsequent room and finds Saransh there. She frees him and and asks about Rudra. Saransh says he noticed Rudra in automotive final time and don’t know the place goons have stored him now. Mahima goes to scrub her arms when she hears Saransh’s voice and walks into room to search out out Chotu there. She identifies Chotu as Preesha. Preesha removes her faux moustache and beard and asks if she thought she will take away her son and husband simply. Their argument ensues. Mahima factors gun at Preesha. Preesha calls inspector from her cell and challenges Mahima that she can’t kill her. Mahima says she will. Saransh pleads to not kill his mamma. Mahima says she is his mamma and never Preesha. Preesha continues confronting her and informs that she had deliberate coming right here disguised as Chotu with police’s assist and police have to be coming right here anytime.

Inspector together with his crew reaches the venue and catches Harish and his puppet. He calls Preesha. Harish asks why will Preesha come right here. Inspector informs Chotu is Preesha. Mahima tries to shoot Preesh. Preesha overpowers her and kicks gun away. Mahima angrily tries to strangulate her in useless. Inspector enters and arrests Mahima. Preesha asks Rudra’s location. Mahima says she knew this could occur, so she had made a backup plan already. Preesha continues insisting her to inform the place Rudra is. Mahima says she made Rudra grasp on a rope with ice block beneath his toes; as soon as ice block melts, Rudra will die. Preesha slaps her. Inspector factors gun at her and warns to inform the place Rudra is. Mahima says he can kill her.

Inspector then factors gun at Harish and threatens him. Harish says he actually doesn’t know the place Rudra is. Mahima taunts Preesha that ice block is melting quickly. Saransh listening to that claims he heard Mahima ordering ice block and throwing visiting card exterior window. Preesha says they’ll discover out Rudra’s location by way of visiting card, calls ice block firm proprietor who says Preeha Srinivasan ordered ice block right now, however he can’t reveal supply location. Inspector warns that he’ll arrest him in homicide case. OWner offers warehouse tackle. Mahima says they discovered location, however can’t save Rudra as he have to be useless by now. Inspector asks constable to maintain Mahima handcuffed as she is an clever legal. Preesha insists to take Saransh alongside as she doesn’t need to make similar mistake once more. They attain warehouse and rescue Rudra on time. Preesha and Saransh hug Rudra emotionally.

Precap: Inspector informs Preesha that Mahima escaped. Mahima thinks she is going to return to take revenge from Preesha. Rudra asks pandit to search out Ahana and Kabir’s marriage ceremony muhurat. Pandit finds muhurat after 2 days. Preesha thinks she can’t let this marriage occur.

Replace Credit score to: MA

