Yeh Hai Chahatein 17th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Rudra Fixes Kabir And Ahana’s Wedding In 2 Days – TMT Updates

Preesha thanks inspector for his assist. He warns her to not take such danger once more and says he’ll go and arrest Mahima and Harish. Saransh asks to place Mahima in jail ceaselessly and never let her out. Inspector will get constable’s name that Mahima’s escaped in lieu of going to washroom. She reminisces Mahima insisting to take her to washroom and escaping by way of rest room window. Out of flashback, she informs inspector that she alerted her entire patrolling group. Inspector informs identical to Preesha and drops her, Sarfansh, and Rudra dwelling.

Again dwelling, Sharda will get emotional seeing Rudra’s situation and asks him to not go away from her once more. Rudra says she needn’t fear till Preesha is there to guard him. Ahana apologizes Preesha for mistreating her. Preesha says its okay as she was additionally apprehensive. Sulochana begins her drama subsequent and says even Kabir was apprehensive for him. Kabir says he received his brother after a few years and can’t lose him. Rudra says he is aware of who was behind all this, it was Mahima who needed to kill him and Saransh and seize their wealth. Kabir relaxes that he’s not doubted. Sulochana thinks their 500 crores are nonetheless of their kitty. As soon as everybody leaves, Preesha will get romantic with Rudra and asks him to prepare quickly for his or her honeymoon. He says he’ll prepare by morning then. She shies. Mahima driving automotive away pondering Preesha thought she will catch her simply, however she can’t; she’s going to return quickly to take revenge from Preesha.

Panditji visits Khuranas. Sharda asks why did he come early morning. Rudra says he known as Panditji to seek out Adhana and Kabir’s marriage ceremony muhurat and asks Pandit to discover a date quickly. Pandit checks holy guide and says marriage ceremony muhurat is after 2 days. Sharda says its too early, so he ought to discover one other date. Panditji checks and says there’s subsequent date after 6 months. Sharda says its okay. Sulochana says they can not wait for six months. Rudra says he desires to carry out his brother and Ahana’s marriage ceremony quickly and can make all of the preparations. Preesha thinks she can’t let this marriage occur. Sulochana says allow us to begin the arragments proper now.

Mishka confronts Preesha that her plan failed and he or she made the scenario worse. Ahana notices Mishka angrily on Preesha and goes to confront her. Mishka fumes that she doesn’t need her to marry leech and creep Kabir as he eyes badly even on her, in actual fact she created a drama on holi day to show Kabir; why Ahana desires to marry Kabir. Ahana says for this wealth and explains that Kabir is Rudra’s brother and as soon as she marries Kabir, she could be Saransh’s authorized guardian and seize entire Khurana empire. Mishka asks what about Kabir. Ahana says let him go to hell, they each can get pleasure from this entire wealth. Mishka asks why didn’t she inform her about her plan. Ahana asks her to not inform anybody about her plan or else it should fail.

Preesha informs Rudra that she couldn’t guide any good marriage ceremony corridor for marriage, its a query of Khurana’s dignity, so they need to carry out marriage ceremony after 6 months lavishly; its additionally a query of Kabir’s happiness, and so on. Sharda backs her. Rudra says allow us to take Sulochana’s opinion. Sulochana with Kabir walks in and says she is just not glad if marriage ceremony is postponed, asks Sharda what drawback she has if Kabir marries after 2 days. Rudra says they can not rejoice marriage ceremony lavishly and can’t invite excessive profile friends. Sulochana asks the place had been high-profile friends throughout their issues, she desires her pricey ones Kabir and Ahana’s marriage in a easy method with solely relations’ presence. Rudr says allow us to search Ahana’s opinion. Ahana walks in and says she doesn’t need to postpone marriage ceremony and doesn’t hassle if excessive profile friends attend her marriage ceremony nor not. Kabir says they will carry out marriage ceremony of their farm home. Rudra likes his thought. Ahana says they’ve 3 farm homes and might carry out prewedding rituals additionally there. Sulochana backs her. Preesha says its troublesome to make preparations in 2 days. Sulochana says all of them could make preparations simply and Rudra says allow us to depart proper now. Preesha stands tensed.

Precap: Kabir thanks Panditji for fixing pretend muhurat, and Sulochana orders to not inform about it to anybody. Sulochana says Preesha can’t do something now and they’re going to seize 500 crores.

Replace Credit score to: MA