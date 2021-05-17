Yeh Hai Chahatein 17th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Mishka Alleges Preesha

Yeh Hai Chahatein 17th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Preesha returns home after dropping Saransh to his friend’s party. Rudra asks if she spoke to Saransh and did he calm down. She says not yet and its a concern as he never was angry before for such a long time. He tries to cheer her up and gets romantic when Sonia walks in and reminds Rudra that they need to practice music before their final recording. He asks Preesha if he should go, he can wait if she wants. She says he should go and practice before Saransh returns as he won’t find time after that. Rudra leaves with Sonia. In the evening, Preesha notices its 5 p.m. and is about to leave to pick up Saransh when Sunny acts as getting severe stomachache and emotionally blackmails Preesha to stay with him. Preesha messages Rudra to pick up Saransh and when he doesn’t reply thinks of personally informing him when Sunny act as vomiting and rushes to bathroom. Preesha says he didn’t vomit though. He says he feels nauseated. Rudra while practicing music with Sonia goes to get water for her when Sonia checks his mobile. Preesha thinks Rudra checked her message and thinks he will pick Saransh for sure.

Saransh eagerly waits for Preesha. Mishka walks to him and asks what is he doing here alone and takes him home. She calls Preesha. Preesha asks what happened. Mishka yells that she was lecturing about motherhood and proved what kind of a mother she is, why didn’t she pick Saransh at 6 p.m., kid was waiting for 3 hours alone. Preesha tries to explain, but Mishka continues yelling at Mishka that she is zero as a mother and left her son to die on road. Preesha shouts. Mishka yells she should thank her for bringing her son home. Preesha tries to speak to Saransh, but Saransh shouts to stay away from him. Rudra walks to her and asks what happened. She asks why didn’t he pick up Saransh when she messaged him to do so. He says he didn’t get any message and shows his mobile. Preesha checks her mobile and sees her voice message missing. Mishka yells at her to stop blaming Rudra for her mistake and asks what was the important work because of which she forgot Saransh. Preesha says she didn’t forget Saransh and stayed with Sunny as he fell ill. Sarnsh confronts Preesha that she told she loves him more, but she loves Sunny more. Preesha tries to explain, but he continues shouting that she loves Sunny mor3e and let him call her mama and runs away shouting he hates her. Sunny and her team stand smirking. Preesha breaks down. Rudra consoles her. Yeh Hai Chahatein… plays in the background.

In the morning, Preesha feels sad reminscing Saransh saying he hates her. Rudra wlks to her and asks if she didn’t sleep whole night. She says she has to clam down Saransh at any cost. He says she should in their new resort as his friend wants him to promote his resort and after curfew they will return to their home. Preesha agrees. They reach new resort. Sunny says he liked this new resort. Sharda says she is happy that he took publicity assignment of this resort, his father would have been promote of him. Sulochana also acts emotional. Rudra asks Saransh if he liked it, Saransh hesitates. Sunny insists him to say its good. Room boy welcomes them and show their room. Rudra stops Preesha, gets romantic with her, lifts her and acts as throwing her in a swimming pool. She gets afraid. Tumse hi bas tumse hi..song plays in the background. They both say I love you to each other. Preesha runs away shy.

Sulochana chilling with her team near swimming pool praises Mishka for troubling Preesha. Kabir praises Sunny’s acting and letting him delete message from Preesha’s mobile, reminiscing the incident. Sonia says even she should be praised for deleting Preesha’s voice message from Rudra’s mobile, reminiscing the incident. Sulcohana says everyone needs praises, but Mishka is the star who used the opportunity very well. Mishka describes how she reached on time and made Saransh wait for 3 hours on road and get angry on Preesha. She says finally whatever they wanted is happening, they will prove in court that Preesha is unfit to be a mother who cannot take care of her own kid, they need to collect a few more evidences to get Saransh’s custody and his 500 crores.

Precap: Preesha tells Rudra that problems started since Sunny came and they made a mistake by adopting him. Sunny hears their conversation and makes Preesha slip on a banana skin and fall down. Sarnsh notices that and gets concerned. Sulochana gives Sunny’s letter to Rudra.

