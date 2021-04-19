Yeh Hai Chahatein 19th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preesha Fails To Expose Sulochana Again – TMT Updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein nineteenth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Kabir bribes Panditji for locating his wedding ceremony muhurat after 2 days. Sulochana says they may get 500 crores quickly. Kabir says as soon as he marries Ahana, he’ll seize whereas wealth and hopes Preesha doesn’t create any downside. Sulochana says Preesha is out of sport now. Rudra takes household to their farm home. Everybody prefer it. Preesha thinks find out how to cease Kabir and Ahana’s wedding ceremony. Clothier exhibits designs on tab. Mishka selects Kabir’s costume. Preesha suppose how can Mishka change so quickly as she was fuming simply someday in the past. She takes Preesha apart and asks what occurred instantly. Mishka says she is on Ahana’s facet now as Ahana informed how a lot she loves Kabir, so is okay with their wedding ceremony. Preesha says she is aware of Kabir’s creepy nature. Mishka says no matter it’s, Kabir is Ahana’s love, so she desires to get pleasure from their wedding ceremony and even Preesha ought to. Preesha stands confused.

Preesha calls inspector and asks about Jerry, Maria, Harish, and Mahima. Inspector informs that Harish in jail, Maria and Jerry grew to become authorities evidences and got easy punishment, Mahima escaped out of nation as Harish had made her faux passport already, he has knowledgeable interpol and Mahima will likely be caught quickly. She thanks him for his assist and asks to take care him. He says even she ought to. She thinks Mahima won’t consider returning to India quickly, she now wants to focus on stopping Kabir and Ahana’s wedding ceremony.

After a while, Rudra presents flower necklace to Preesha and says all girls are sporting it for haldi ritual, so he purchased one for his stunning spouse. She hugs and thanks him. He will get romantic and asks her to kiss him. She kisses his cheek. He kisses her brow. She says if she is his greatest and exquisite spouse, he’s his bestest and good-looking hubby. He says he’s extra fortunate as if she had not rescued him on time from kidnappers, he wouldn’t have been alive. She says they each are fortunate. He asks to put on yellow costume for perform as we speak. She says she received hospital name and goes to attend an emergency case. He asks her to return quickly. She feels sorry for mendacity him and going someplace.

Preesha reaches Kabir and Sulochana’s previous locality the place a neighbor identifies her as Rudra’s spouse and asks how are Kabir and Sulochana. Preesha says they’re tremendous and asks how nicely she is aware of them. Neighbor says not a lot as that they had come to remain right here just a few days earlier than Rudra and Preesha took them alongside. Preesha is stunned to find out about Kabir and Sulcohana’s lies and thinks Rudra won’t imagine her with out proof.

Rudra clashes with Sonia whereas carrying Preesha’s flower necklace and it breaks down. He scolds her. she fixes it and says she was praying for him when he was in kidnappers’ grip. He hugs and thanks her for fixing necklace and leaves. She will get glad feeling his contact. Sulochana meets Rudra and says she wants to speak. Preesha returns residence pondering if she ought to inform Rudra about Sulochana and Kabir’s fact when she sees Rudra angrily ready with household for her. She asks in the event that they didn’t begin perform. Rudra asks why did she go to maa’s locality. Sulochana acts crying and informs Preesha that neighbors referred to as and knowledgeable that she was enquiring about her. Rudra scolds Preesha adopted by Ahana who asks why did she go there. Preesha says for maa’s happiness as she had gone to ask her neighbors. Rudra tells Sulochana that Preesha cares for maa’s happiness. Preesha says she came upon that maa was staying in locality since just a few days and asks the place was she staying earlier than. Rudra asks Sulochana if Preesha is true, the place was she finding out. Kabir asks Sulochana to inform fact to everybody. Rudra asks what fact. Kabir says they have been finding out in numerous locality earlier than that and unable to bear excessive hire because of his jobless state of affairs, they needed to relocate. Sulochana acts as apologizing Rudra for hiding fact. Rudra says he won’t let something occur to them and hugs them. Preesha thinks they’re so depraved and regained Rudra’s belief, even she must act good in the intervening time. She apologizes Sulochana for unable to present her happiness. Sulochana says its okay and says all her pricey ones are right here, so she doesn’t want any outsiders; thinks she is going to punish Preesha as soon as Kabir and Ahana’s marriage finishes. Rudra says allow us to begin rituals and takes household alongside.

Precap: Preesh likes Sharda’s concept of bringing a brand new lady in entrance of Kabir to reveal his creepy nature earlier than marriage. She hires a lady from modeling company and thinks Kabir will likely be tempted seeing this stunning lady and his fact will likely be out.

Replace Credit score to: MA