Yeh Hai Chahatein 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Yeh Hai Chahatein 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com
Yeh Hai Chahatein 1st April 2021 Preesha and Mishka take inebriated Sharda to her room and make her rest. Mishka tells Preesha that cheap Kabir escaped again, he looks at her so lustfully that she wants to kill him. Preesha says they should use his weakness against him, Mishka should lure him with her beauty and call him to her room, she will call Rudra and others there and expose him. Mishka agrees. Rudra dances with Sonia in holi celebration venue. Saransh sees Preesha and insists her to dance with Rudra. Rudra says she needs to be requested with love and requests. She dances with him on Nazron see.. song. He then gets romantic and they both dance seductively on Ang Laga De Re…song. He then realizes it was his imagination.
Mishka tells Preesha let us execute their plan. Preesha pushes her in the water. Kabir gets tempted seeing her and walks to her. Mishka says she is completely drenched. He thinks she herself is inviting him. She asks if she can apply holi to him. He happily agrees. She applies color to his cheeks and says now its his turn. Ahana fumes noticing that and this this creep is flirting with her sister. She walks to Mishka and insists her to go in and change. Mishka agrees and while going acts as falling on Kabir and asks him to come to his room’s bathroom as she will wait for him. Ahana fumes more, but Preesha takes her back to dance floor. Rudra dances energetically with her on Balam Pichkari.. song.
Preesha thinks when will Kabir go as Mishka is waiting for him. Kabir drives his wheelchair away. She follows him excusing Rudra and calling Mishka alerts her that creep is coming and she should be careful. Mishka says she is doing it purposefully for her sister and will record all his heinous act in her mobile. Preesha warns her again to be careful and goes to bring family. Mishka switches phone’s recording on and keeps it aside. Preesha returns to dance floor and thinks Kabnir must have reached Mishka and she should take Rudra there soon before he does anything. She asks Rudra to come along, but he says lets dance. She insists. He gets romantic. She says she wants to show him something.
Kanir reaches and knocks bathroom door. Mishka opens door and asks him to come in. He asks why didn’t she change. She says she was waiting for him, locks door, and says she is jealous that her sister is getting such a handsome husband. Sulochana asks Rudra to check where Kabir is as she is worried that he may fall from wheel chair. Ahana asks what happened. Sulochana is missing. Rudra says he must have gone in. Ahana thinks he must have gone to Preesha and says let us go in and check. They accompany her. Kabir acts as nervous and asks Mishka what is she saying, he is her BIL. She says he is not yet married to her sister and she is eyeing on him since before. He says its wrong. She thinks how did this creep become saint. He repeats she is like his sister and its not right. Ahana with Rudra and Sulochana reaches there, is shocked to see Kabir and Mishka in bathroom, and shouts at them to come out. Preesha joins them. Ahana asks what was he doing with Mishka. He says Mishka called him here and tried to lure him, but he considers her as sister. Mishk and Ahana are shocked.
Precap:
Yeh Hai Chahatein 2nd April 2021 1st April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap:Mishka tells Preesha that their plan failed. Rudra fumes hearing that and warns Preesha not to force him to choose between her and his mother and brother and asks her to shift to her parent’s house with Saransh for a few days. Preesha stands disheartened hearing that.