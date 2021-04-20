Yeh Hai Chahatein 20th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preesha’s New Plan To Expose Kabir – TMT Updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein twentieth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Kabir and Ahana’s haldi ritual begins. All relations apply haldi to them one after the other. Mishka smears haldi on Kabir’s entire face and laughs. He flirts along with her that she is wanting lovely laughing. Mishka feels offended. Kabir insists Preesha to use haldi to him. He hesitates, however agrees on Rudra’s insistence. Kabir thinks she ought to again off from rying to show him or else will repent. Preesha walks apart fuming. Rudra walks to her and applies haldi on her cheeks saying they didn’t have hali ritual throughout their wedding ceremony. He will get romantic and rubs his cheek on her cheeks. Jo Tum Na Ho..tune performs within the background. Their romance continues when Saransh walks to them and drags them for dance.

Rudra joins household and dances on Badri Ki Dulhaniya tune. Preesha walks to ehr room. Sharda noticing her walks to her and asks why she appears unhappy. Preesha says how you can clarify Rudra that Sulochana and Kabir are usually not proper folks. Sharda says Rudra loves his mom and brother, so he won’t imagine her and she or he must have proof than simply doubt. Preesha describes how she tried to show Kabir by way of Mishka however failed. Sharda says since Mishka is Ahana’s sister, Rudra will take it simple; her plan would have been profitable if it was another woman; Kabir’s creepy nature won’t change and he’ll one way or the other present is true colours in entrance of different woman. Preesha thanks her and says she is going to discover another woman to show Kabir. Sharda says she is glad seeing smile again on Preesha’s face.

Throughout breakfast, Mishka tells Kabir and Ahana that their haldi ritual pics got here very well. Kabir flirts along with her once more. Rudra returns with Sonia after tune recording. Sonia says she may be very glad and can’t imagine that she sang with Rudra. Rudra says he even introduced it in entrance of media throughout press meet and their closing tune model might be out in the present day. Mishka asks when will it’s out. Rudra says he’ll play scratch model now. Ahana asks him to play it another time. Sulcohana jokes that even she goes for tune recording. Saransh asks if she additionally sings. She says she is rockstar Rudra’s mom after which says she goes for procuring. Rudra asks her to return quickly. Preesha thinks that is proper time to rent a brand new woman and expose Kabir.

Rudra’s consumer listens to his tune and praises him and Sonia’s voice. Sonia says she can not imagine she will be able to sing so effectively. Rudra holds her hand and says she might be a subsequent music sensation quickly. She feels good sensing his contact. Consumer leaves. Sonia says she desires to spend a while out with him if he doesn’t thoughts. He agrees and says he’ll take her to his favourite place. She says in the present day’s deal with is from her facet. He agrees. Sulochana stops automobile seeing a bar and restaurant and walks in to have some liquor. She orders and enjoys liquor and hopes as soon as Kabir and Ahana marry, she is going to take pleasure in brazenly in Khurana Home. She sees Rudra and Sonia having fun with champagne close by, Sonia falls down and Rudra holds her. She fumes that there are various bars on the town, however Rudra got here solely right here.

Preesha goes to a modeling company and asks company head that she wants a mannequin who is gorgeous and may act effectively for a delicate task. He says they don’t do any unlawful work. She explains that she desires to show her creepy BIL. He agrees and reveals just a few pics. Preesha likes one.

Sonia will get closely inebriated and slips. Rudra holds her. She says she feels inebriated and dizzy. He asks her to take a seat and goes to washroom. Sulochana noticing that thinks why Sonia is hugging Rudra; hears Sonia telling that she likes being round Rudra and loves him, so she is making excuses to the touch and be round him. She thinks she ought to make use of Sonia’s secret in her favor.

Precap: Mannequin will get Preeha’s message that Kabir is at bar and she or he ought to begin her work. Sulochana blackmails Sonia that she is going to inform Rudra about her intentions. Sonia pleads to not inform Rudra as her dream is coming true after a lot issue.

Replace Credit score to: MA