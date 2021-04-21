Yeh Hai Chahatein 21st April 2021 Written Episode Update: Saransh’s Emotional Speech – TMT Updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein twenty first April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Rudra takes inebriated Sonia to her room and asks if she is ok now. She says she is feeling higher now and might be high quality as soon as she rests. He suggests to not drink an excessive amount of subsequent time and leaves. She enters room and is shocked to see Sulochana there who says she doesn’t look inebriated. She asks what does she imply. Sulochana says she needs to be an actor as a substitute of singer as she is aware of how she repeatedly touched Rudra purposefully and tried to be close to him. She pleads Sulochana to not inform anybody about it or else her dream of turning into a singer will shatter. Sulochana asks her to not fear as her her secret is secure along with her and he or she is not going to inform anybody. She will get tensed considering don’t know what Sulochana will do now. Sulochana thinks she’s going to make her a puppet each time she needs to.

Rudra reveals farm home ornament to Saransh and asks how is it. He says its good. Preesha walks to him carrying a good looking costume. He will get romantic and alerts that he’s faltered along with her magnificence. Principal tera banjaoonga.. tune performs within the background. He asks why is she so stunning that he can’t focus on sangeet operate now. She says he requested her to look extra stunning than everybody right here. He picks her fallen eyelid hair and asks her to make a want. She says already obtained what she needed. He closes eyes and desires. She asks what did he want. He says child Preesha and kisses her brow. MAin Tera Banjaoonga..tune continues within the background. She will get a message and excuses saying she must go to kichen. He says Ilove you. She says I like you too and walks away. She meets mannequin Alisha and thanks her for coming, then explains her plan of luring Kabir and taking him to a room to let her expose Kabir in entrance of Rudra. Alisha agrees.

Rudra hosts sangeet ceremony occasion and annoucnes Ahana and Kabir’s efficiency first. They each energetically dance on a Punjabi pop tune. Sulochana thanks god to satisfy all her goals, first Rudra introduced her house, then Kabir stood up on his toes, after which she obtained a good looking and gifted bahu like Ahana. He says she’s going to get happiness of complete world for her sufferings previously. She thinks let him go to hell, she simply wants 500 crores. Kabir thinks Ahana may be very scorching, she slapped him when he touched her final time, now he ought to make use of the chance. He pulls Ahana and dances holding her tightly. She warns him to behave. He says he’s simply appearing to point out their chemistry to everybody. Preesha bribes waiter to serve alcohol constantly to Kabir. Rudra walks to her subsequent and will get romantic once more. Ahana asks Kabir to maneuver apart as tune is over and goes apart.

Kabir begins ingesting alcohol. Preesha thinks he’s inebriated now, its the suitable time to reveal him. She messages Alisha that Kabir is in bar and he or she ought to execute her plan. Saransh pronounces Preesha and Rudra’s dance. Preesha says she hasn’t ready at al. Rudra says their chemistry is thoughts blowing, so allow us to dance. They each go on stage. Saransh thanks Preesha for doing a lot for him. Preesha says each mom does identical for her kids. He says all moms will not be identical and a few are very merciless like Mahima. Preesha emotionally hugs him and says he needn’t fear as Mahima has gone distant. Rudra hugs them each saying when they’re collectively, no person can hurt them. He then asks him to cease making his mom India extra emotional. Saransh asks them to bounce then. They each dance on Rangde Tu Mohe Gerua.. tune. Rudra insists Preesha that they are going to go on honeymoon quickly after Kabir and Ahana’s marriage ceremony. She says she doesn’t wish to. He says she promised him. She says she promised to get him again no observe. He insists. She agrees. He says I like you wifey. She says I like you too, then sees Alisha and alerts her to execute her plan.

Alisha walks to Kabir and acts as clashing with him and apologizes. He holds her hand and says its alright. She requests waiter to present her a cellular charger. He says he doesn’t have and she will verify with any member of the family. She asks Kabir if he can lend her a cellular charger. He says its in his bed room and takes her in direction of his room. Preesha thinks she’s going to await Alisha’s message.

Precap: Preesha brings cake for Ahana and Kabir and asks Rudra to name Kabir. He says he’s not right here. She says he could also be in his room and walks in direction of it with Rudra and Ahana.

Replace Credit score to: MA