Yeh Hai Chahatein 22nd April 2021 Written Episode Update: Preesha’s Plan Miserably Fails Again – TMT Updates

Kabir takes Alisha to his room. She says his room is excellent. He will get nearer to her. She says she got here right here for cellular charger. He says let him cost her. She messages Preesha that she began her process. Preesha brings shock cake for Ahana and Kabir and asks Rudra to name Kabir. Rudra searches Kabir. Preesha says he should be in his room, so she is going to go to his room and produce him right here; asks Rudra if he’ll accompany her. He agrees adopted by Ahana and so they each observe her. They enter Kabir’s room and are shocked to see Kabi romancing a lady.. Sulochana joins them. Preesha thinks she knew Kabir will present his true face, mother was proper that human can not change his nature, Kabir’s true nature is out in entrance of Rudra now. Ahana asks Kabir what the hell is going on. Sulochana scolds Kabir that he insulted her upbringing and she or he is ashamed of him, and so on. Rudra says she shouldn’t be ashamed as her upbringing is sweet and tongue lashes Kabir. Alisha asks them to cease alleging Kabir as she got here to take charger from him and one thing fell in her eyes, so Kabir was eradicating it; in reality, Kabir considers her as his sister. Ahana asks who the hell she is and the way did she come right here. Alisha apologizes Preesha that she couldn’t full her given process. Sulochana asks Preesha why did she name this woman. Ahana asks to reply MIL. Alisha says Preesha employed her to seduce Kabir and allege him to cancel the marriage. Kabir asks why did she try this. Ahana tells Rudra that his spouse at all times troubles them, why did she make a drama of cake and now tried to entice Kabir and cancel marriage ceremony. Sulochana says Preesha hates them and at all times tries to defame them, earlier she tried to entice her in necklace theft case, then went to her locality and questioned about them, and now tried to tarnish Kabir’s picture, its higher she and Kabir depart this place to save lots of their dignity. Kabir additionally acts. Rudra pleads them to not go. Sulochana continues her performing. Rudra holds her toes and pleads to not go and apologizes her.

Aisha says she wanted cash, so she got here right here and discovered that Kabir bhaiya is an efficient man. She returns Preesha’s cash and walks away. Rudra yells at Preesha that she dangers her life and saves him and his son, then she tries to defame his mom and brother, why she does that repeatedly, and so on., and insists her to apologize his mom and brother or else. Sharda enters and asks why didn’t they arrive for cake slicing. Preesha begins laughing. Rudra says she requested her to apologize and she or he is laughing as a substitute. Preesha says itw as a drama to check Kabir and maa took it, she needed to know if Kabir could be loyal to Ahana sooner or later. Sharda accepts that she organized this check as she needed to see if Kabir can observe his tasks; Kabir is youthful than Ahana and good-looking, so many ladies will are available his life; therefore she needed to know if he actually loves Ahana or not; she is going to apologize Kabir if he needs to. Rudra asks to not. She says Kabir is like her son and Ahana like her daughter, so she needs to see them glad. Rudra apologize Preesha for misunderstanding her and asks Sulochana not to think about leaving the home as no person doubts her. Presha says he’s proper and allow us to go and lower cake earlier than it melts. Everybody stroll away. Ahana asks Sharda if she actually needed to check Kabir. Sharda says although Ahana doesn’t think about her as mom, she considers her as daughter.

Kabir and Ahana lower cake. Rudra dances with them on a bhangra music. Preesha informs Sharda that she had referred to as Alisha to reveal Kabir, however she failed once more; she didn’t know what to do when she was uncovered, so she took Sharda’s title. Sharda says she is at all times prepared to assist her and hopes Rudra finds fact. Preesha says they’re doing this for Rudra’s betterment. Sharda says there shouldn’t be any downside between her and Rudra. Preesha says there gained’t be, she is going to expose Kabir and Sulochana at any price; she doesn’t know what Kabir informed Alisha; she simply has sooner or later to reveal them earlier than marriage. Sharda says god at all times helps solely good individuals. Preesha says she doesn’t know if this marriage will cancel or not. She will get emergency name from hospital and leaves.

Ahana takes Kabir and confronts him. Kabir asks her to calm down and asks if she didn’t hear what Alisha informed. Ahana says idiot Rudra and never her and warns to manage himself or else their plan will fail. Kabir asks Sulochana if she may also scold her. Sulochana slaps him and warns to manage himself. He asks how did she change Alisha’s thoughts. She says she has a magical wand and calling Sonia says she is their new group member.

Precap: Sonia questions Alisha if she got here to attend sangeet operate as she doesn’t seem like a relative. Alisha says she will not be anybody’s relative, really Preesha referred to as her for some work. Preesha’s automotive stops halfway. She seeks a passing automotive’s assist. Yuvraj stops his automotive.

