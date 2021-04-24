Yeh Hai Chahatein 24th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Yuvraj Marries Ahana – TMT Updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein twenty fourth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Ahana as bride enters mantap for marriage and sits subsequent to groom. Wedding ceremony rituals begins. Pandit orders them to change garlands. They do similar fortunately. Sharda asks Preesha if she is not going to cease the wedding. Preeshasays let the correct time come. Pandit orders to carry out bride and groom’s gathbandhan. Preesha fortunately performs their gatbandhan. Pandit then orders bride and groom tto begin pheras. They carry out pheras, then groom fixes mangalsutra on bride’s neck and applies sindhoor on her hairline. Pandit says marriage ceremony is full and so they can take their elders’ blessings. They contact Sulochana’s toes first. Sulochana blesses them and says she could be very completely happy as Kabir is married as we speak. Kabir enters in vest and transient and says how can his marriage occur when he’s right here. Sulochana asks who did this with him, the place was he, and who is that this man. Kabir says he was unconscious in lavatory and when he awoke, he discovered himself tied.

Rudra removes groom’s sehra and is shocked to see Yuvraj. Ahana cries in shock. Mishka says he’s Yuvraj Pillai. Ahana asks how did he substitute Kabir. Yuvraj says he heard about marriage right here and considered marrying. Ahana shouts to kick him out. Yuvraj says she is in shock and can settle for him quickly and can begin loving him. She says she is not going to love him even in her desires and would by no means settle for him as her husband, she shouts somebody kick him out. He says whether or not she accepts or not, they’re married and fact is he’s her husband and everybody current are evidences of their marriage. She warns to dare not contact her or else she’s going to kill him. He asks if she has gone mad, she will likely be a widow once more if she kills him; she ought to settle for him and hugs her. Rudra pulls him shout to dare not misbehave along with his bhabhi. Yuvraj hugs him subsequent. He slaps Yuvraj. Yuvraj reminds him that he received this concept from Rudra as he tricked and married Preesha like I married Ahana as we speak. Rudra reminisces the incident. Kabir shouts to beat Yuvraj. Yuvraj nicks him Fakeer and asks him to have some protein shake and use his mind and never muscle tissues. He asks pandit if this marriage ceremony is full. Pandit says sure. Yuvraj says then he’s Ahana’s husband legally.

Ahana slaps him. Yuvraj says allow us to do that violence later. Ahana asks Rudra to name police commissioner and ship Yurvaj to jail. Yuvraj asks what’s his crime. Ahana says she tricked and married her. He says she was smiling throughout marriage ceremony. Ahana says he changed Kabir and married her wrongly. Mishka says precisely. Yuvraj asks if she couldn’t use her mind, final time Preesha did similar foolishness, she ought to have at the very least mentioned I really like you and heard the reply to know whom she is marrying. Ahana shouts she wants divorce proper now. Yuvraj holds her hand and says allow us to go then. Rudra stops him. Yuvraj says they should keep collectively for six months legally for divorce. Ahana says she can not tolerate him. Yuvraj says he’ll sit on their chest for six months and is aware of legislation as he was a lawyer and a choose earlier than. Ahana walks away shouting. Sharda asks Preesha to deal with the scenario right here whereas she takes Saransh away. Everybody stroll away besides Preesha.

Yuvraj asks Preesha if she may also blame and slap him. Preesha says she didn’t know he would stoop so low. He asks if she actually didn’t know. She says she knew this time as she deliberate to get him married to Ahana. She reminisces the incident the place her automobile’s petrol finishes and he or she seeks passerby automobile’s assist. Yuvraj stops his automobile. She fumes seeing him and says she doesn’t want his assist. He calls her B detrimental lady, reminds its her blood group, asks why is she hesitating to just accept his assist, and says he’ll drop her residence. She agrees and warns to maintain his mouth shut. He drives automobile and asks why she appears to be like tensed as he is aware of her since childhood. She says she is aware of how he betrayed her many instances. He says her husband betrayed her and married her by changing him. She says she received an thought and asks him to exchange Kabir and marry Ahana like Rudra married her. He asks if she has gone mad, why would lakir ka fakir/Kabir agree. She reminds that he exchanged Kabir’s DNA pattern and says Rudra’s mom Sulochana and brother Kabir are planning to seize Khurana household’s wealth by getting Kabir married to Ahana and take Saransh’s custody. He says he is not going to marry make-up ki dukan Ahana as he could should spend all his saving in her make-up. She emotionally blackmails him that he promised that he can do something for her. He agrees and thinks he’ll marry Ahana to enter Khurana Home and luxuriate in there, and as soon as nalla Khurana Rudra finds out that it was Preesha’s plan, he’ll get mad and can divorce Preesha; now there will likely be his new entry in Preesha’s life. Out of flashback, Preesha thanks him for his assist on the proper time.

