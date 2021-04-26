Yeh Hai Chahatein 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update – TMT Show Updates





Yeh Hai Chahatein twenty sixth April 2021

Yeh Hai Chahatein twenty sixth April 2021 Yuvraj tells Preesha that he’s an angel in her life and saved her on time; he married make-up ki dukan Ahana by reaching resort on time, else Kabir would have married Ahana. Preesha says thank god he entered farm home through backdoor. Yuvraj says he’s knowledgeable on this and beloved punishing genda Fakir/Kabir and his mom. He reminisces coming into resort through backdoor and listening to Sulochana warning Kabir not to have a look at different women until marriage and will get comfortable pondering they’ll get 500 crores after marriage. He enters Kabir’s room as stylist and asks him to take away his garments. Sulochana walks out. He sniffs Kabir chloroform and making unconscious ties him and hides him in rest room and turns into groom himself. Out of flashback, he says he thought its tough to catch Kabir, nevertheless it went clean like a butter. Preesha says it was very tough as Rudra needed to come back to Kabir’s room, however she got here and took him down, reminiscing the incident. She says she’s going to go and examine what is going on or else they’ll doubt that she can be concerned on this plan, thanks him and leaves. He thinks he ought to thank her as an alternative as she helped him not directly and she or he doesn’t know what he’ll do.

Sharda asks Preesha if she is the one who carried out Yuvraj and Ahana’s marriage. Preesha says sure. Sharda says if she is aware of what she did, why did she contain Yuvjraj even after figuring out his nature nicely. She says she is aware of and couldn’t have concerned any stranger, at the very least they know Yuvraj, she and Rudra will deal with him. Sharda says Rudra will hate her if he finds out reality and will even depart her. She says she is aware of, however its a query of her household and she or he won’t let something improper occur with it, particularly when her Sharda maa is a part of it.

Kabir continues his overacting that he can’t dwell with out Ahana and Rudra ought to do one thing. Sulochana warns him to cease his overacting. He says if he doesn’t, how will they get 500 croes. Preesha enters. Sulochana cries that the whole lot is ruined, she was comfortable that her Kabir was marrying Ahana, somebody put their evil eyes on them. Kabir cries that he can’t dwell with out Ahana and even Ahana can’t stick with Yuvraj. Preesha asks him to loosen up and put on garments. Kabir asks if he’ll get again Ahana if he wears garments. Sulochana asks him to regulate. He says nalla Yuvraj stole his garments and locked him in rest room, good faucet bought on and he bought aware when water fell on him and he got here out. He continues that he couldn’t wait and got here out in underwear. Ahana shouts to cease his underwear drama and take into consideration her scenario. Preesha says what ought to they do now. Rudra says he won’t let Rudra inside dwelling. Preesha says even she needs identical, however Yuvraj is true that Ahana has to spend 6 months with him earlier than divorce. Rudra says he’ll file case on Yuvraj. Preesha says nothing will occur with it.

Yuvraj enters saying Preesha is true and asks everybody to exit as he needs spend time along with his spouse. He tries to hug Ahana. Ahana shouts to remain away. Rudra pushes him and shouts why did he do that. Yuvraj says for 3 motive, one revenge as Rudra tricked him equally and married his Preesha, second cash as his weak spot is cash and now he’ll take pleasure in a lavish life in Rudra’s home. Rudra asks to inform third motive. Yuvraj says he needed to see Rudra’s response, Rudra bodily assaulted him many occasions and now he needs to see identical ache and humiliation on Rudra’s face; Rudra is dealing with for his sins. He asks all of them to depart and let him take pleasure in high quality time along with his spouse. Ahana walks away shouting. Yuvraj asks everybody to depart. Rudra walks away warning that he won’t spare him. Ahana thinks Yuvraj is crossing his limits and she or he must cease him.

After someday, Yuvraj over telephone warns Pandit to be pleased with the cash he acquired and don’t ask for extra. Preesha asks what did he do, what did he say Rudra and Ahana; she requested him to marry Ahana to fail Kanbir’s plan, however he ought to keep in mind its a faux marriage. He says he grew to become Preesha’s faux husband and confronted all the implications and humiliation, now he married Ahana for actual by changing Fakir/Kabir; he didn’t get something for serving to Preesha, now he’ll do no matter he needs to. Preesha thinks if she did improper by taking Yuvraj’s assist. Sonia hears their dialog and thinks of informing Rudra about it and make him combat with Preesha and get nearer to him.

Ahana tells Rudra that she doesn't wish to stick with Yuvraj. Rudra says he'll kick Yuvraj out of home and can search Appa's assist to discover a answer. Sonia informs him that Preesha deliberate all this. Rudra walks to Preesha and hears her asking Yuvraj to do as she says.

