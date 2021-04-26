Yeh Hai Chahatein 26th April 2021 Written Episode Update: Yuvraj Reveals His Intention Behind Marrying Ahana – TMT Updates

Yeh Hai Chahatein twenty sixth April 2021 Written Episode, Written Replace on themiracletech.com

Yuvraj tells Preesha that he’s an angel in her life and saved her on time; he married make-up ki dukan Ahana by reaching resort on time, else Kabir would have married Ahana. Preesha says thank god he entered farm home through backdoor. Yuvraj says he’s professional on this and beloved punishing genda Fakir/Kabir and his mom. He reminisces getting into resort through backdoor and listening to Sulochana warning Kabir not to have a look at different women until marriage and will get glad pondering they may get 500 crores after marriage. He enters Kabir’s room as stylist and asks him to take away his garments. Sulochana walks out. He sniffs Kabir chloroform and making unconscious ties him and hides him in lavatory and turns into groom himself. Out of flashback, he says he thought its troublesome to catch Kabir, nevertheless it went clean like a butter. Preesha says it was very troublesome as Rudra needed to come back to Kabir’s room, however she got here and took him down, reminiscing the incident. She says she is going to go and examine what is going on or else they may doubt that she can also be concerned on this plan, thanks him and leaves. He thinks he ought to thank her as a substitute as she helped him not directly and he or she doesn’t know what he’ll do.

Sharda asks Preesha if she is the one who carried out Yuvraj and Ahana’s marriage. Preesha says sure. Sharda says if she is aware of what she did, why did she contain Yuvjraj even after figuring out his nature properly. She says she is aware of and couldn’t have concerned any stranger, a minimum of they know Yuvraj, she and Rudra will deal with him. Sharda says Rudra will hate her if he finds out reality and should even depart her. She says she is aware of, however its a query of her household and he or she won’t let something flawed occur with it, particularly when her Sharda maa is a part of it.

Kabir continues his overacting that he can’t stay with out Ahana and Rudra ought to do one thing. Sulochana warns him to cease his overacting. He says if he doesn’t, how will they get 500 croes. Preesha enters. Sulochana cries that all the pieces is ruined, she was glad that her Kabir was marrying Ahana, somebody put their evil eyes on them. Kabir cries that he can’t stay with out Ahana and even Ahana can’t stick with Yuvraj. Preesha asks him to loosen up and put on garments. Kabir asks if he’ll get again Ahana if he wears garments. Sulochana asks him to regulate. He says nalla Yuvraj stole his garments and locked him in lavatory, good faucet acquired on and he acquired aware when water fell on him and he got here out. He continues that he couldn’t wait and got here out in underwear. Ahana shouts to cease his underwear drama and take into consideration her scenario. Preesha says what ought to they do now. Rudra says he won’t let Rudra inside house. Preesha says even she desires identical, however Yuvraj is true that Ahana has to spend 6 months with him earlier than divorce. Rudra says he’ll file case on Yuvraj. Preesha says nothing will occur with it.

Yuvraj enters saying Preesha is true and asks everybody to exit as he desires spend time together with his spouse. He tries to hug Ahana. Ahana shouts to remain away. Rudra pushes him and shouts why did he do that. Yuvraj says for 3 purpose, one revenge as Rudra tricked him equally and married his Preesha, second cash as his weak point is cash and now he’ll take pleasure in a lavish life in Rudra’s home. Rudra asks to inform third purpose. Yuvraj says he needed to see Rudra’s response, Rudra bodily assaulted him many occasions and now he desires to see identical ache and humiliation on Rudra’s face; Rudra is dealing with for his sins. He asks all of them to depart and let him take pleasure in high quality time together with his spouse. Ahana walks away shouting. Yuvraj asks everybody to depart. Rudra walks away warning that he won’t spare him. Ahana thinks Yuvraj is crossing his limits and he or she must cease him.

After someday, Yuvraj over telephone warns Pandit to be proud of the cash he obtained and don’t ask for extra. Preesha asks what did he do, what did he say Rudra and Ahana; she requested him to marry Ahana to fail Kanbir’s plan, however he ought to bear in mind its a faux marriage. He says he grew to become Preesha’s faux husband and confronted all the implications and humiliation, now he married Ahana for actual by changing Fakir/Kabir; he didn’t get something for serving to Preesha, now he’ll do no matter he desires to. Preesha thinks if she did flawed by taking Yuvraj’s assist. Sonia hears their dialog and thinks of informing Rudra about it and make him struggle with Preesha and get nearer to him.

Precap: Ahana tells Rudra that she doesn’t need to stick with Yuvraj. Rudra says he’ll kick Yuvraj out of home and can search Appa’s assist to discover a resolution. Sonia informs him that Preesha deliberate all this. Rudra walks to Preesha and hears her asking Yuvraj to do as she says.Y

Replace Credit score to: MA