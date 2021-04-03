Yeh Hai Chahatein 3rd April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Yeh Hai Chahatein 3rd April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Yeh Hai Chahatein 3 April 2021 (03/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Read Yeh Hai Chahatein 3 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Hai Chahatein 3rd April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Preesha goes to Kabir’s room to gather evidence against him.
She chooses to check his shoes since she saw impressions on Rangoli and she affirms that Kabir can walk however deceiving everybody and clearly Sulochana knows this reality. She speaks now she can’t come clean to Rudraksh and chooses what to do straightaway.
Sulochana discloses to Rudraksh that Priest coming to fix Ahana and Kabir’s marriage date.
Rudraksh advises Kabir to prepare to turn into a lucky man. Preesha comes there and requests Rudraksh that doesn’t he need Kabir to arrive at the marriage mandap by strolling. Ahana speaks Preesha realizes that Kabir can’t walk why she is speaking this way.
Preesha tells he can’t walk now however soon he can walk. She reminds Rudraksh about the Chennai Ayurvedic facility she advised him and speaks they called her to concede Kabir for the treatment. She speaks they need to leave today and treatment will occur for about fourteen days after that Kabir can walk certainly. Rudraksh gets glad hearing her.
Sulochana gets some information about marriage. He tells marriage will occur after treatment as it were. Preesha speaks their need is Kabir’s treatment. Rudraksh speaks he will book tickets.
Afterward, Preesha, Kabir, and Sulochana arrive at Chennai. Kabir reveals to Sulochana that Doctor will discover his fact so they ought not to have come here. Sulochana advises him to not walk regardless.
Preesha advises everything to Doctor and tells Sulochana, Kabir deceiving Rudraksh and requests that he assist her with uncovering Kabir. She requests that he torment Kabir so he can uncover his falsehood. Specialist consents to help her. Preesha speaks Doctor called Kabir to begin the treatment. She speaks she will send the ward boy for help. Kabir gets apprehensive considering treatment.
Sulochana tells they will simply oil back rub and all and requests that he appreciate that. Specialist advises ward boys to make Kabir lay on the bed and requests that they pour hot oil on Kabir’s leg. Sulochana gets stressed and Kabir endures the agony. Preesha thinks now Kabir will get up. The specialist speaks it’s sufficient for now and they will proceed with the treatment tomorrow. Kabir speaks his legs consuming and chides Sulochana speaking they tormented him. She speaks Preesha is behind this.
