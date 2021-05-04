Yeh Hai Chahatein 4th May 2021 Written Episode Update





Yeh Hai Chahatein 4th May 2021 Sharda and Vasu ask Preesha if she spoke to Rudra and convinced him. Preesha says Rudra is busy with his friend’s son, so she couldn’t. Vasu says she has to somehow and suggests her to take food for Rudra and clear their differences. Sharda backs her and asks Preesha not to delay. Preesha leaves. Vasu hopes their fight ends and they reunite. Rudra calls Reema when Preesha enters with food and he disconnects it and says he doesn’t need food and asks her to take it away. She asks if she is so bad that he doesn’t want to have food with her. He shouts that he repeatedly told her not to insult his mother and brother, but she continued and brought cheap Yuvraj and got him married to Ahana, how can she betray them; even now she is finding changes to insult his mother; she is not the same Preesha and is someone who wants to end his family. She stands sadly. He says she is here because of maa or else he wouldn’t tolerate her at all and shouts to go. She walks away crying thinking she will convince Rudra at any cost. Yuvraj noticing her tears and out of Rudra’s room gets happy thinking his plan is working.

Saransh walks to Preesha says he is hungry, so can he have it. She agrees and thinks Sunny also must have had food yet. Rudra feels guilty for venting out his anger on Preesha because of Sunny, thinks of calling Preesha and informing her about Sunny, then thinks of confirming with Reema first. He calls Reema and her phone is not reachable, so he thinks of asking Sunny about his mother.

Sulochana fumes that Kabir went to Goa without informing her, where will she find him, and thinks Yuvraj spoilt her whole plan. Yuvraj walks to her singing and informs that Preesha walked out of Rudra’s room crying, so their plan is working. She gets happy. He says he has set a dhamaka. She asks what is it. He says everyone will find out when it happens.

Rudra requests Sunny to tell who his mother is, but Sunny continues showing attitude. He asks if his mother’s name is Reema, he will get him anything if he helps him. Sunny asks what if he doesn’t help and tells truth to everyone. Preesha enters with food for Sunny and asks which truth, insists him to speak. Rudra hopes Sunny doesn’t tell truth as he hasn’t confirmed it yet. Sunny says Rudra is his papa. Preesha is shocked to hear that. Sunny hugs Rudra and says he is Rudra’s son, asks Rudra to tell that he behaves like his father and scolds him for everything; he felt he will enjoy here, but Rudra is acting like his father. Rudra says if he does mistakes, he will obviously act like his father. Sunny complains Preesha aunty and takes food plate. Rudra says he will not from hereon, gets Goa’s flight ticket confirmation messages and books even Sunny’s tickets.

Rudra with family reaches Gao and hires a lavish bungalow. Sulochana says where will they search Kabir. Mishka says Ahana is not picking even her call which she never used to do before, her phone is switched off now. Rudra asks not to worry as they are still in Goa. Preesha asks hotel staff to keep her luggage in Rudra’s room. Rudra says they will stay in different rooms. Sonia smirks hearing that. Rudra gets investigator’s call who shares Kabir and Ahana’s location. He excitedly asks investigator to keep an eye on them till he reaches there. Sulochana insists to accompany him. He asks her to wait till he brings them here. She agrees. He warns Sunny not to make any mischief until he returns and leaves. He reaches location and seeing Kabir and Ahana dumbly calls them from a distance without going near them. They escape seeing him. He asks investigator to keep tracking them and returns home sadly. Preesha thinks of questioning him. Sunny insists him to take him to swimming pool. He agrees. Sonia joins them. Saransh feels Sad seeing tha.t Rudra cheers him up and takes him along. Preesha thinks his mood is fine now, so she will ask him about Kabir and Ahana later.

Rudra enjoys swimming with Sunny, Sonia, and Saransh when Sulochana asks if he met Kabir and Ahana. He says he met them, but they ran away seeing him. She asks when will they find Kabir and Ahana. Rudra asks her not to worry as investigator is searching them. She sits aside and fumes that Kabir has left her alone like his father, she will punish him once he comes. Sonia falls on Rudra while playing. Sulochana hopes Preesha watches that. Preesha walks in and feels jealous. Sulochana thinks she would have asked 500 crores from god instead of this and enjoys seeing Preehsa’s jealousy. Saransh asks Preesha to join them. Sonia also calls her. Preesha says no thanks. Saransh insists again. She says she doesn’t know swimming. He says even he doens’t know swimming and Rudra taught him, so Rudra will teach even her. Rudra agrees. Preesha sees Sonia getting more intimate with Rudra and walks away fuming, thinks why Rudra cannot forget what happened and behave like before.

