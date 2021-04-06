ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update • Tele Serial Update

Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update, Written Update on teleserialupdates.com

Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Sharda thinks why didn’t Rudra board in flight and where did he go if he is not in Delhi or Chennai. Preesha asks what happened. Sharda informs that she lied that Rudra is not coming, he was coming and wanted to give her a surprise. Preesha asks why is she tensed then, let him give surprise. Sharda says he didn’t check in at all and she enquired airline office. Ahana walks to them and says Mishka wants to tell them something about Rudra and switches on phone’s speaker. Mishka informs that police found Rudra’s car and he is missing. Preesha says he must be somewhere around. Mishka says his phone and wallet are in car itself and police doubt that he is kidnapped. Sulochana acts and cries praying for Rudra’s safety. Sharda says they need to search him. Preesha says they should return to Delhi and search him. Once they leave, Sulochana and Kabir rejoice. Kabir says now Preesha cannot inform Rudra about his drama when he is not found at all.

They all return to Delhi. GPS congratulates Sulochana that Kabir can walk now. Sulcohana thanks her and says she is worried for Rudra now. He says they are all family. Saransh happily rushes to Preesha and asks where is Rudra. She says he is coming and asks him to finish his home work. GPS asks not to inform Saransh about Rudra. Preesha expresses her concern that Rudra must have been kidnapped for sure. Kabir and Sulochana act as shocked. GPS says they should file police complaint. Preesha says its not confirmed yet as kidnapped didn’t call them yet for ransom.

Kabir calls CC and asks why didn’t he call and demand ransom from Preesha. CC says let him set Rudra in some place first . Kabir warns to call Preesha before she goes to police and demand ransom. CC asks his aide to bring his laptop and change his voice as he doesn’t want anyone to identify his voice. Sharda insists Preesha to file police complaint first. CC calls landline and threatens that he has kidnapped Rudra and needs 10 crores ransom, and if she informs police, she will get Rudra’s dead body. Preesha informs family that Rudra is kidnapped and kidnapper demanded 10 crores ransom. Sulochana acts as concerned and cries, she insists Preesha to fulfill kidnapper’s demand and bring back her son. Kabir tells same and asks not to inform police about it. Sharda requests to bring back Rudra at any cost. Kabir says nobody should know about it. Preesha says she will go to bank and break all FDs and leaves. Sulochana and Kabir continue their acting.

CC orders his aide Jerry if his voice changed with modular and nobody will identify his voice. Jerry says yes. CC asks him to guard Rudra and not let him escape. Jerry asks another aide Bunty to guard Rudra while he goes to meet his girlfriend Maria in jail as she is there because of him and he will propose her to marry her. Bunty agrees. Preesha reaches police station and informs inspector about Rudra being kidnapped. He asks to find out where kidnapper will ask her to meet with money and give him goon’s voice recording. She agrees and leaves. Jerry meets Maria in jail and informs her that he will marry her once she is out of jail and to call all her friends and relatives. Maria says her best friend is in jail and calls her. Mahima walks in. Jerry asks if she is same Rudra’s ex-wife Mahima who had kidnapped Rudra and replaced him with a doppelganger. She says if she so famous among his circle. He says all goons want to become like her. He informs her about CC kidnapping Rudra and demanding 10 crores ransom of which he will get 50 lakhs. She says what if he gets total 10 crores and lead a happy married life with Maria. He asks how. She says she has plan.

Preesha arranges money and thinks she will not let anything happen to Rudra. Sharda asks if she arranged 10 crores. Preesha says she could arrange 8 crores and needs 2 crores more and asks Ahana to use her contacts and borrow money from them. Ahana says she can’t Sharda informs they have more than 2 crores in locker and taking locker keys from Sulochana opens it and is shocked to see all the money missing. She informs Preesha about it.

Precap:

Yeh Hai Chahatein 7th April 2021 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Precap :Preesha warns Sulochana to inform where the money went or else she will call police. Ahana hears CC calling Kabir and informing that it was his plan to kidnap Rudra and demand ransom.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
711
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
708
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
707
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
705
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
696
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
687
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
660
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
590
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
564
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
561
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top