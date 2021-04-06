Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April 2021 (06/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com
Current Begin Update: 6th April 2021:(06/04/2021)
Read Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Mishka calls Ahana and educates her that Police discovered Rudraksh’s vehicle and they are thinking that somebody grabbed him. Preesha and Sharda get stressed hearing that. Sulochana requests what will befall Rudraksh now.
Sharda requests that Preesha plan something for discover Rudraksh. Preesha tells to Sharda that they need to leave for Delhi first. She speaks Rudraksh should be in Delhi as it were. Sharda requests that she book tickets.
Kabir tells to Sulochana that all that event as per their arrangement. He tells now Preesha will disregard him since her need is Rudraksh now. He speaks Preesha can’t come clean to Rudraksh now and chuckles. Preesha, Sharda and Ahana arrives at Khurana house. Preesha embraces Gopal. Gopal salutes Sulochana for Kabir’s recuperation. Sulochana gives the credit to Preesha. Gopal speaks they are Preesha’s family.
Saaransh embraces Preesha and gets some information about Rudraksh. Preesha misleads Saaransh. She speaks to him that Rudraksh remaining in Chennai for one significant work so he will return soon. Saaransh runs towards his room. Gopal speaks they can’t inform Saaransh regarding Rudraksh. Preesha gestures at him.
She tells Saaransh is possessive about Rudraksh so he can’t deal with himself. Gopal requests Preesha that did she got any data about Rudraksh. Preesha speaks Police tracked down Rudraksh’s versatile and his wallet in the vehicle. She speaks something is off-putting and she thinks somebody seized Rudraksh.
Gopal tells to Preesha that they should look for Police’s assistance. Preesha speaks she could not be right too in light of the fact that till now nobody called for recover. Kabir goes to his room and calls CC. He reproves CC for not calling Preesha and inquires as to why he didn’t call her yet. CC speaks first he needs to mastermind the spot for Rudraksh then he will call Preesha at the evening.
Kabir tells Preesha thinking to go to Police on the off chance that Police got included, they will get nothing and advises him to call Preesha at this moment. Gopal speaks to Preesha that they need to call Police. Sharda concurs with him. CC calls Preesha and speaks he grabbed Rudraksh and requests ten crores. Preesha speaks to CC that she needs to converse with Rudraksh. CC requests that she orchestrate ten crores in real money.
