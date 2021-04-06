ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yeh hai chahatein
Yeh hai chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Episode Written Update Serial By Star Plus. Read Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April 2021 (06/04/2021) Written Updates With firstpostofindia.com

Summary Main Story: Yeh Hai Chahatein Main Story Still Has To Come Please Hold On with us…

Newscast Live Days: Monday To Saturday

Current Begin Update: 6th April 2021:(06/04/2021)

Read Yeh Hai Chahatein 6 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Mishka calls Ahana and educates her that Police discovered Rudraksh’s vehicle and they are thinking that somebody grabbed him. Preesha and Sharda get stressed hearing that. Sulochana requests what will befall Rudraksh now.

Sharda requests that Preesha plan something for discover Rudraksh. Preesha tells to Sharda that they need to leave for Delhi first. She speaks Rudraksh should be in Delhi as it were. Sharda requests that she book tickets.

Kabir tells to Sulochana that all that event as per their arrangement. He tells now Preesha will disregard him since her need is Rudraksh now. He speaks Preesha can’t come clean to Rudraksh now and chuckles. Preesha, Sharda and Ahana arrives at Khurana house. Preesha embraces Gopal. Gopal salutes Sulochana for Kabir’s recuperation. Sulochana gives the credit to Preesha. Gopal speaks they are Preesha’s family.

Saaransh embraces Preesha and gets some information about Rudraksh. Preesha misleads Saaransh. She speaks to him that Rudraksh remaining in Chennai for one significant work so he will return soon. Saaransh runs towards his room. Gopal speaks they can’t inform Saaransh regarding Rudraksh. Preesha gestures at him.

She tells Saaransh is possessive about Rudraksh so he can’t deal with himself. Gopal requests Preesha that did she got any data about Rudraksh. Preesha speaks Police tracked down Rudraksh’s versatile and his wallet in the vehicle. She speaks something is off-putting and she thinks somebody seized Rudraksh.

Gopal tells to Preesha that they should look for Police’s assistance. Preesha speaks she could not be right too in light of the fact that till now nobody called for recover. Kabir goes to his room and calls CC. He reproves CC for not calling Preesha and inquires as to why he didn’t call her yet. CC speaks first he needs to mastermind the spot for Rudraksh then he will call Preesha at the evening.

Kabir tells Preesha thinking to go to Police on the off chance that Police got included, they will get nothing and advises him to call Preesha at this moment. Gopal speaks to Preesha that they need to call Police. Sharda concurs with him. CC calls Preesha and speaks he grabbed Rudraksh and requests ten crores. Preesha speaks to CC that she needs to converse with Rudraksh. CC requests that she orchestrate ten crores in real money.

Next-Day Show Update: Yeh Hai Chahatein 7th April 2021 Written Update

Related Items:, , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
709
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
705
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
704
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
704
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
693
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
685
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
657
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
587
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
561
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast
560
LATEST

Caio Pumputis Collects All-American Status in 200 Breast

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top