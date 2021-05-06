Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Sunny Reveals His Mother’s Name

Yeh Hai Chahatein 6th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Saransh plays with Sunny’a helicopter and it breaks down. Sunny scolds him for breaking his helicopter. Saransh says its not his mistake as his helicopter was malfunctioning from before. Sunny runs to Rudra and complains that Saransh broke his helicopter. Saransh says it was malfunctioning from before. Rudra asks Saranshy why did he take Sunny’s helicopter and asks Sunny did he give it to Saransh. Sunny says he gave it on Preesha’s insistence. Preesha says she asked kids to exchange their toys. Saransh says he gave laptop to Sunny. Sunny says he didn’t break his tab, but he broke his helicopter. Saransh repeats he didn’t. Preesha says when her son si telling he didn’t, then he did. Sulochana asks not to support her son. Preesha says why shouldn’t she when her son is right. Rudra says its also her mistake that she interfered between kids, he would have bought another helicopter for Saransh. Preesha he didn’t and its his mistake. Vasu asks them to stop fighting. Preesha says Rudra started first. Rudra says she should have told him to bring another helicopter for Saransh and asks Saransh and Sunny to not mingle and play with her own toys separately. Preesha asks why is he teaching wrong things to kids instead of finding solution. Rudra shouts to stop interfering in his matters. Preesha asks when did she. Vasu orders her to shut her mouth.

Rudra takes Sunny away and asks why did he fight with Saransh, Saransh is sad, what problem he has with sharing toys. Sunny shouts its a big issue and he needs new helicopter or else he will inform everyone that he is his papa. Rudra asks if he is trying to blackmail him, if he thinks he doesn’t know who his mamma is, Reema is his mamma. Sunny agrees Reema is his mamma. Rudra warns if he blackmails him, he will.. Sunny asks if he will kick him out of house, his mamma is ill and in hospital. Rudra calms down and asks to behave well with everyone. Sunny insists to bring a new helicopter for him. Rudra agrees.

Sulochana stands in balcony fuming. Yuvraj asks why is she making ugly faces. She says because she saw is face. He asks if she is remembering her son. She shouts not to take Kabir’s name as he left her in trouble and himself escaped with Ahana leaving her 500 crores dream behind. He asks if he is her real son. She says maybe he was exchanged in hospital. He says she is so intelligent and her son is so dumb. She says that’s because of Ahana’s company. He says he wants Ahana back to plan and grab 500 crores. She asks what happened to their plan of separating Rudra and Preesha and grabbing 500 crores. He says he has already set a dhamaka and she will see it soon. She shouts she cannot understand him, when will the blast happen.

Saransh wakes up in the morning and gets excited seeing new helicopter and lots of other toys. Rudra asks if he is happy. Saransh says yes. Rudra apologizes him for his rude behavior and asks if he felt bad. Saransh agrees and says he is only his and mamma’s Rudra and nobody else. Rudra hugs him emotionally and says even he needs only Saransh and his mamma and he cannot see them sad. Preesha with Vasu passes by and notices that. Vasu says Rudra loves them and she should think of convincing Rudra and reviving their relationship and nothing else. Preesha agrees.

Rudra gets his investigator’s call who informs that Ahana and Kabir are staying in a resort in Kalangute. He asks to send him a location, he will reach there soon. He excuses Saransh, reaches resort, and knocking room door calls Ahana and Kabir. Nobody answer, and he questions receptionist who informs that they checked out just sometime ago. Rudra walks out frustrated. Investigator requests to give him some time to find them again. Rudra sees Kabir starting his scooter, runs, and catches him and asks if he has gone mad to run away from him, where is Ahana. Kabir says he doesn’t want to talk to him and asks to return his scooter keys. Rudra asks if he has gone mad, whole family is worried for him, why is he hiding instead of talking to them. Kabir says his wife Preesha got Ahana married to chomu Yuvraj and ruined his and Ahana’s life, he should go and speak to his wife instead. Rudra says he knows Preesha did wrong, but he is worried for them. Kabir asks where was he when that happened. He says they can sit calmly and find solution, so he should call Ahana and return home with him. Kabir stands silently. Rudra asks where is Ahana.

Sulochana gets tensed after finding out Rudra went to bring Ahana and Kabir. Sharda asks her to clam down. Mishka asks if Rudra went to bring Ahana and Kabir. Preesha says yes. Sulochana pleads her to spare her son. Rudra returns with Kabir. Sulochana gets happy seeing her and asks about Ahana. Kabir says she will not come as her father passed away. Sharda asks if Nikitan is no more. Mishka panics hearing that. Rudra says Kabir is right. Mishka asks where is Ahana now. Kabir says Ahana got lawyer’s calls, so she went to London to wrap up her father’s business. Mishka is shocked to hear that. Kabir says she didn’t want to come here to see Yuvraj’s face and went directly to London to wrap up business in 6 months and file divorce after 6 months. Mishka asks how can she go without informing her. Kabir says she left via morning flight and her phone will be not reachable. Mishka walks away crying. Sharda says she can understand the pain of losing a father. Kabir says he will go and console Mishka. Yuvraj enters and asks if he is going to console his sister. Kabir gets angry on him and tries to hit him. Yuvraj warns him to dare not touch him or else he will not return home next time.

Precap: Sharda tells Preesha that Rudra is more sad and less angry on her. Preesha says she will try her best to convince him. She takes juice for Rudra while he is practicing with Sonia. Sonia takes juice, and Rudra takes Sonia’s water bottle. Sharda noticing that tells Saransh that Rudra is very angry on Preesha and they need to do something.

