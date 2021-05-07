Yeh Hai Chahatein 7th May 2021 Written Episode Update: Rudraksh And Preesha Reconcile

Yeh Hai Chahatein 7th May 2021 Written Episode, Written Update on TellyUpdates.com

Yuvraj warns Kabir to dare not mess with him or else he will not reach home next time. Rudra shouts at him. Yuvraj asks to shout at his brother instead, he couldn’t stop Ahana from going. Kabir reacts again. Sulochana takes him away saying Yuvraj is on their side and she will explain whole story. Sharda signals Preesha to speak to Rudra. Preesha tells Rudra that good he brought Kabir back, they were all worried. Rudra walks away. Sharda asks her not to get disappointed and continue trying to convince him as he cannot be angry on her for long. Preesha says she will. Sharda pampers her and says she is with her always.

During lunch, Sulochana scolds Kabir to have lunch properly and asks about Mishka. Sharda says she is upset and in her room. Rudra joins them and asks what is in lunch today. Preesha says she prepared aloo parantha and tries to serve him. He says he doesn’t need it. Sharda says he loves Preesha’s prepared aloo parantha. He says not today and asks Sonia to pass on rajma. Preesha gets sad. After lunch, Rudra plays ludo with Saransh and Sunny. Preesha walks to them. He ignores her and asks Sonia join them as they need 4th player. Sonia happily joins. Preesha gets sad and tries to leave. Saransh asks her to at least watch the game. She agrees. Rudra says let uher go. Preesha walks away sadly. After sometime, Preesha enters Rudra’s room while he is bathing and breaks his shirt’s button hoping he will ask her to fix it. He walks out out of bathroom and sees broken button. She says she will fix it. He says its okay and wears another dress, leaving her sad again. Sharda enters and notices them. After sometime, Preesha takes juice for him and Sonia while they were practicing. Sonia takes her glass, but Rudra drinks water from Sonia’s bottle and continues song practice ignoring Preesha. Preesha sadly walks away. Saransh notices that standing in balcony. Sharda asks what is he looking at. Saransh says Rudra is very angry on Preesha and is not calming down at all. Sharda says they both should do something then.

Rudra walks to Rudra and insists him for swimming as its very hot today. He then walks to Preesha and insists her for choc milkshake. Preesha agrees. He asks her to bring it near pool and thinks mamma agreed, now daadi’s plan’s part 1 will start. Preesha takes milkshake for Saransh and gets more sad seeing Sonia with them. She asks Saransh to come and take his milkshake. He pulls her into pool in lieu of taking glass and asks Rudra to save mamma. Preesha struggles. Sharda rushes in and asks Rudra to save Preesha as she doesn’t know swimming. Rudra rescues her, and she falls unconscious. Sharda asks Rudra to remove water from PReesha’s stomach. Rudra worried for her says he will not let anything happen to her. Sharda asks to remove water somehow. He mouth-breathes her and she wakes up coughing. He hugs her emotionally and asks what if something had happened to her. Sonia gets jealous noticing that. Sharda takes everyone away from there and tells Saransh that their plan worked, they just need to make Rudra realize hhow much he loves Preesha. Sonia burns in jealousy seeing Rudra and Preesha hugging each other emotionally. Yeh Hain Chahatein..title track plays in the background.

Rudra gets conscious and tries to leave. Preesha stops him and asks if he saved her to leave her alone, its better he would have let her die, why is he punishing her like this, she cannot live without him, he should stop getting angry and apologizes. He says even he doesn’t like fighting with her; he got his mother and brother after many years, but she is troubling them repeatedly; he is expecting her to help him and whom should he expect than her, etc. She says she felt his brother and mother are wrong and tried to tell him, but he got angry and tried to send her away, now she will not do anything which will hurt him. He says he will not fight with her, etc., and hugging her says he cannot live without her. She says even she. Sonia walks away from there fuming.

Yuvraj and Kabir fight and blame each other. Kabir asks Sulochana to kick him out. Yuvraj asks to stop barking and says his mother trusts him more as he saved them both by manipulating Dr. Swami; if he wouldn’t have helped him, he would have been begging for protein shake. Kabir says he has lots of protein which he can donate to protein-starved Yuvraj as he is living on their charity. Yuvraj laughs and says he married his wife right under his nose and he could do nothing. Kabir warns to mind his tongue. Sulochana warns to stop fighting like kids as they are on same side and think how to separate Preesha and Rudra. Sonia enters and says they will not separate.

Precap: Sunny fights with Saransh for helicopter and asks who bought it. Saransh says Rudra as he is his father. Sunny says Rudra is even his father, self-injjures himself and blames Saransh. Preesha asks why would Saransh hit him. Sunny says because he informed that Rudra is his father and he is Sunny Rudraksh Khurana.

