Yeh Hai Chahatein 8th April 2021 Written Update Today Twist – firstpostofindia

Yeh Hai Chahatein 8th April 2021 Written Update

Yeh hai chahatein

Yeh Hai Chahatein 8th April 2021 Episode Written Update

Current Begin Update: 8th April 2021

Read Yeh Hai Chahatein 8 April 2021 Written Episode update on Our Official site Firstpostofindia.com. Now, Yeh Hai Chahatein 8th April 2021 Written Episode Update Starts with Mahima tells to Jerry that she simply needs Maria’s bliss nothing else. Maria speaks Mahima ought to acknowledge cash. Mahima speaks she needs opportunity not cash. Jerry acknowledges grabbing Rudraksh from CC.

Mahima tells to Jerry that first, he needs to assist them with getting away from jail. She comes to the real world and speaks now they need to change their outfit. Then again, Preesha comes to J.P street. The police assessor calls Preesha and educates her that his group encompassed that territory and advises her to not a concerned. Preesha acts like she is conversing with Vasudha and speaks she couldn’t care less about herself yet nothing ought to occur with Rudraksh.

Police overseer advises Constables to take their position. Maria said Mahima that for what reason they are holding up there. Mahima uncovers her arrangement to Maria. Jerry’s vehicle comes there. Mahima’s Goons beats Jerry and others then they capture Rudraksh from them. Maria gets stressed for Jerry and was over to go to him.

However, Mahima stops her and guarantees her colloquialism nothing will happen to Jerry. She speaks it was important to beat Jerry since now CC will not presume him. Preesha hangs tight for Kidnapper. The police investigator calls Preesha and gets some information about Kidnapper.

Preesha tells she likewise don’t have a clue why Kidnapper didn’t came at this point. She chooses to hang tight for some additional time and goes to God for Rudraksh’s security. The police monitor thinks Kidnapper changed the arrangement or thinking to said for more cash. CC gets some information about Rudraksh and focuses firearm at him.

Jerry tells Rudraksh was with them just yet abruptly couple of individuals came and assaulted them then they took Rudraksh from that point. CC beats his partners. Jerry speaks to CC that somebody sold out them since that individual realizes that Rudraksh is with them around then. He thinks Mahima requested that he mention to this to CC and considers what will happen now.

CC tells he realizes that who double-crossed him. Sulochana advises Kabir to quiet down. Kabir speaks Preesha didn’t arrive at the house with Rudraksh and CC additionally not calling him. Sulochana gets some information about ten crores when they can get more than that like Ahana said. CC calls Kabir and speaks he will not leave him for double-crossing him once more. He speaks he committed an error by confiding in him.

