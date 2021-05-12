Yeh Hai Chahatein: Kabir to marry Mishka?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Yuvraj learnt about Saaransh’s insecurities and he decided to use that to separate Preesha and Rudraksh so it will be interesting to see how he is going to succeed in his plan.

In the current track, Rudraksh hesitates to tell Reema’s death news to Sunny but Sunny overhears Rudraksh and Preesha’s conversation. So Preesha reveals to Sunny about Reema’s death. Rudraksh and Preesha consoles him but Saaransh misunderstands seeing them together. Yuvraj recalls how he executed his plan and learns about Saaransh’s insecurities and provokes him against Preesha and Rudraksh.

Preesha and Rudraksh decides to watch cartoon movie to cheer Sunny and tells Servant to call Saaransh. But Saaransh didn’t get Preesha’s message and questions her for watching movie without him. Then Sunny and Saaransh fights to sit in between Rudraksh and Preesha. Preesha solves the problem. Mishka asks Sulochana about the plan. Yuvraj insults her and fights with Kabir. Mishka and Kabir joins hand to prove their worth to others.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Saaransh will ask Preesha to bring water for him. On her way, she will see wound on Sunny’s hand and will question him about it. He will say to her that while cutting apple it happened so she makes him sit on the chair and gives water to him. Saaransh will see that.

Sulochana will ask about Kabir. Sharda will say that she didn’t saw Mishka too since morning. Kabir will come there with Mishka from outside wearing marriage garlands. Rudraksh will ask Kabir that why he married Mishka when he loves Ahana. Mishka will tell him that she is pregnant that’s why Kabir married her.

Is Mishka really pregnant? Will Rudraksh accept Kabir and Mishka’s marriage?

