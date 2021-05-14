Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mishka is behind Saaransh’s disappearance?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Mishka planning to get Saaransh’s custody by using him so it will be intriguing to see how she is going to execute her plan.

In the current track, Sulochana blames Preesha for Kabir and Mishka’s marriage. Rudraksh takes stand for Preesha saying that Preesha is not responsible for the marriage. Later,

Sulochana slaps Kabir for marrying Mishka. Mishka taunts Yuvraj and Sulochana for their stupid plan and reveals to them that she is not pregnant and she married Kabir for Saaransh’s custody. She tells them that they has to prove that she and Kabir are ideal couple who can take care of Saaransh not Preesha and Rudraksh to get Saaransh’s custody.

Rudraksh is upset with whatever happening recently. So Preesha consoles him saying that she is with him and they can solve the problems together. Sunny sleeps with Preesha because Saaransh wanted to sleep with Rudraksh. Saaransh lies to Sunny saying that Preesha loves flowers. Sunny gives flower bouquet to Preesha then learns about her allergy and apologize to her. He tells her that he want to call her as ” Mumma “. She gives permission to him but Saaransh opposes that.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Saaransh will try to attack Sunny for calling Preesha as ” Mumma “. Preesha will try to separate Saaransh from Sunny but Mishka will hold Preesha’s hand and will ask her that why she is trying to slap Saaransh. Preesha will say to Saaransh that she didn’t try to slap him. Saaransh will push her saying that he don’t want to talk to her and he will run from there. Next day, Preesha will inform Khurana’s that Saaransh is missing.

Where is Saaransh now? Will Saaransh believe Preesha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

