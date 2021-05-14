ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Mishka is behind Saaransh’s disappearance?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Mishka planning to get Saaransh’s custody by using him so it will be intriguing to see how she is going to execute her plan.

In the current track, Sulochana blames Preesha for Kabir and Mishka’s marriage. Rudraksh takes stand for Preesha saying that Preesha is not responsible for the marriage. Later,
Sulochana slaps Kabir for marrying Mishka. Mishka taunts Yuvraj and Sulochana for their stupid plan and reveals to them that she is not pregnant and she married Kabir for Saaransh’s custody. She tells them that they has to prove that she and Kabir are ideal couple who can take care of Saaransh not Preesha and Rudraksh to get Saaransh’s custody.

Rudraksh is upset with whatever happening recently. So Preesha consoles him saying that she is with him and they can solve the problems together. Sunny sleeps with Preesha because Saaransh wanted to sleep with Rudraksh. Saaransh lies to Sunny saying that Preesha loves flowers. Sunny gives flower bouquet to Preesha then learns about her allergy and apologize to her. He tells her that he want to call her as ” Mumma “. She gives permission to him but Saaransh opposes that.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Saaransh will try to attack Sunny for calling Preesha as ” Mumma “. Preesha will try to separate Saaransh from Sunny but Mishka will hold Preesha’s hand and will ask her that why she is trying to slap Saaransh. Preesha will say to Saaransh that she didn’t try to slap him. Saaransh will push her saying that he don’t want to talk to her and he will run from there. Next day, Preesha will inform Khurana’s that Saaransh is missing.

Where is Saaransh now? Will Saaransh believe Preesha?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

86
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
62
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
52
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
Avatar Avatar
46
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
32
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
31
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
30
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top