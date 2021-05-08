Yeh Hai Chahatein: Preesha to question Sunny about his mother?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha knows Sunny’s truth so it will be intriguing to see how she is going to handle this matter.

In the current track, Sonia informs Sulochana, Yuvraj and Kabir about Rudraksh and Preesha’s patch up. She says to Sulochana that she is just friend for Rudraksh and no matter what she do she can’t separate Rudraksh and Preesha because he loves Preesha so much. Sulochana asks Yuvraj about his blast. Yuvraj says to her that his plan is in process so blast will happen soon. Sunny notices that Saaransh playing with helicopter and learns that Rudraksh bought it for him. Sunny says to Saaransh that he is also Rudraksh’s son but Saaransh refuse to believe him.

Sunny bangs his head on the pillar and says to others that Saaransh beated him. Preesha questions Sunny. Sunny reveals that he is Rudraksh’s son then he faints and Preesha treats his wound. They learns that Saaransh is missing and Rudraksh finds him. Preesha makes him understand that Rudraksh loves him so much. Saaransh gets convinced and hugs his parents. Sulochana tells Kabir that this Sunny’s truth will break Rudraksh and Preesha’s relationship and thanks God. Yuvraj asks her to not give the credit to God.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Rudraksh will say to Preesha that he knows nothing about Sunny and he also don’t know how he reached their house but now he thinks Reema is Sunny’s mother. Preesha will question Sunny about his mother. He will reply her saying that he don’t know where is his mother now but just knows that she was admitted in the hospital. Rudraksh will ask him about hospital name.

Is Rudraksh Sunny’s father? Yuvraj brought Sunny to Khurana house?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.