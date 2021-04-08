Yeh Hai Chahatein: Preesha to suspect Mahima in Rudraksh’s kidnap – Tellyexpress

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on tellyexpress.com

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline.The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now with Mahima’s re-entry the show is all set for a major turning point.

Earlier it’s seen that, Jerry agreed to kidnap Rudraksh from CC. Preesha waited for the Kidnapper with cash. Police inspector told Preesha that his team surrounded the area so she need not to worry about anything. Mahima revealed her plan to Maria. Mahima’s Goons beat Jerry and his allies then they kidnapped Rudraksh. Maria got worried for Jerry and Mahima assured her saying nothing will happen to him. Mahima told to Maria that beating Jerry was necessary otherwise CC may suspect him. Preesha got worried and prayed to God for Rudraksh’s safety.

CC learnt that someone kidnapped Rudraksh and he suspected Kabir. CC yelled at Kabir saying he betrayed him by kidnapping Rudraksh from him. Ahana learnt that someone else kidnapped Rudraksh from CC. Maria called Preesha and asked her to give Saaransh also with 10 crore in exchange of Rudraksh. Preesha hided the truth from her family and wondered why Kidnapper wants Saaransh now.

In the upcoming episode, Preesha will reveal to Sharda about Kidnapper’s demand and she will suspect Mahima in Rudraksh’s kidnap. CC will learn that Jerry lied to him and he will suspect Jerry in Rudraksh’s kidnap. Preesha will learn about the fire accident which happened in the prison and she will tell Police inspector that Mahima is the reason for that accident.

Will Jerry reveal the truth to CC? What CC will do with Jerry?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh hai chahatein, stay tuned to this space.