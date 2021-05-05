Yeh Hai Chahatein: Rudraksh to learn the truth of Sunny’s mother

Yeh Hain Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbizz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Rudraksh knows Sunny’s mother name so it will be intriguing to see how he is going to handle this matter from now on.

In the current track, Sulochana praises Sonia for swimming pool incident. Yuvraj informs Sulochana that it will take time for his bomb to blast. Sunny tells Rudraksh that he is afraid to sleep alone so Rudraksh asks him to join them. But Saaransh don’t like that. Preesha says to Sharda that Rudraksh is not ready to listen her and also informs her that what happened in the swimming pool. Sharda tells her to save her relationship.

Preesha suspects Rudraksh’s behaviour towards Sunny. Rudraksh gives toys to Sunny and Sunny scolds Rudraksh for not knowing about his mother. Sharda learns that Sunny is Rudraksh’s son. She confronts Rudraksh and he tells everything to her. She asks him to find out the truth as soon as possible.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Sunny will complaint to Rudraksh that Saaransh broke his electric helicopter. Saaransh will say to him that he didn’t do it. Rudraksh will ask Preesha that why she interfered in kids fight and they will argue with each other. Later, Rudraksh will ask Sunny if Reema is his mother. Sunny will accept it in front of him saying that Reema is his mother. Rudraksh will learn that in which resort Ahana and Kabir staying. He will go there and will find Kabir. Kabir will shock seeing Rudraksh in front of him.

Will Preesha get to know about Sunny’s truth? Sunny is Yuvraj’s bomb?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.