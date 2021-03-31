Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Mishka helps Preesha to expose Kabir

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star plus popular show Yeh Hai Chahatein is all set for a major turning point in their show. Earlier it’s seen that, Saaransh disturbs Preesha and Rudraksh’s romance. Sharda tells Sulochana that holi in Rudraksh’s favorite festival so they celebrate it in grand way. Rudraksh applies colour on Sonia and she gets happy because she wanted him to apply colour on her first. Rudraksh gives gifts as both car and new wheelchair to Kabir.

Preesha mixes Bhang in Kabir’s drink and Sulochana sees that so she makes Sharda drink that Bhang. Sharda starts dancing in her drunken state. Guests badmouth about Sharda. So Rudraksh and Preesha takes stand for Sharda and dances with her. Kabir learns that what Preesha tried to do with him and he decides to stay alert.

In the upcoming episodes it will be seen that, Preesha assures Mishka saying she can do it. Mishka says it’s time to execute their mission and Preesha pushes her in the water. Kabir sees Mishka and comments about her body and says he can’t control himself anymore. Mishka asks him to meet her in the bathroom.

She puts her mobile in the bathroom to record and waits for Kabir. She tells him that she wanted to spend time with him alone from the time she saw him. Preesha tells Rudraksh that she want to show him something and takes him inside the house. Ahana shocks seeing Kabir and Mishka in the bathroom.

How Ahana will react now? Will Kabir able to escape from Preesha’s trap?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh hai chahatein, stay tuned to this space.