Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Preesha to find Saaransh

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is at all times on the highest due to the attention-grabbing storyline. The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha discovered Saaransh so will probably be attention-grabbing to see how she goes to rescue Saaransh from Mahima.

Earlier its seen that, Harish and Raghu went out for some work. Preesha known as Police inspector and knowledgeable him that she is asking him from Harish’s place and instructed him in regards to the two locked rooms. He mentioned to her that he’ll ship his workforce for raid. However she stopped him saying she need to affirm first and located nobody in these rooms. Ahana questioned Sharda. Sharda revealed that Mahima is Saaransh’s kidnapper. Sulochana and Kabir learnt that Mahima is Preesha’s sister.

Ahana learnt that Sulochana and Kabir already is aware of about Saaransh’s kidnap and he or she yelled at them saying they tousled all and revealed that Mahima is Saaransh’s organic mom. Harish requested Preesha to prepare dinner biryani for his particular shopper. Preesha thought Mahima have to be his particular shopper. Harish took Preesha to Mahima’s home.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that, Preesha will discover Saaransh and can untie his ropes. He’ll inform her about Mahima’s return. She is going to guarantee him saying that she received’t let something occur to him and can ask him about Rudraksh. He’ll reply her saying that final time he noticed Rudraksh within the automobile. Mahima will determine Preesha and she’s going to held her at gunpoint.

Will Police attain on time to save lots of Preesha? Will Preesha rescue Saaransh efficiently? What’s going to occur to Preesha?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

