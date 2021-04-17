Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Rudraksh to learn about Kabir’s recovery

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is at all times on the highest due to the attention-grabbing storyline. The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha rescued Rudraksh and Saaransh from Mahima so it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how she goes to reveal Kabir.

Earlier its seen that, Mahima tasted the meals cooked by Preesha and praised about it to Harish. Preesha discovered Saaransh and untied the ropes. He knowledgeable her about Mahima’s return. She assured him saying she received’t let anybody hurt him and requested about Rudraksh. He replied her saying that final time he noticed Rudraksh within the automobile and he was unconscious that point. Mahima shocked seeing Preesha there and stated to her that right now Preesha proved that she is her sister.

Mahima held Preesha at gun level. Preesha informed her that her recreation is over as a result of she deliberate every part with Police so that they know this location. Police arrested Harish and Raghu. Preesha snatched the gun from Mahima and didn’t let her escape. She learnt that Rudraksh’s life in peril and with Saaransh’s assist she discovered Rudraksh’s location and rescued him. Saaransh reunited along with his mother and father.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that, Preesha will be taught that Mahima escaped from Police. Mahima will vow to return to destroy Preesha’s life. Rudraksh will find out about Kabir’s restoration and he’ll discuss Kabir and Ahana’s marriage. Priest will repair Kabir and Ahana’s marriage date. Rudraksh will get completely satisfied to be taught that inside 2 days marriage going to occur. Preesha will determine to cease this marriage.

Will Police catch Mahima? What Preesha will do to cease the wedding?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh hai chahatein, keep tuned to this area.