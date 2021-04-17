ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Rudraksh to learn about Kabir’s recovery

Avatar
By
Posted on
Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Rudraksh to learn about Kabir's recovery

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is at all times on the highest due to the attention-grabbing storyline. The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha rescued Rudraksh and Saaransh from Mahima so it is going to be attention-grabbing to see how she goes to reveal Kabir.

Earlier its seen that, Mahima tasted the meals cooked by Preesha and praised about it to Harish. Preesha discovered Saaransh and untied the ropes. He knowledgeable her about Mahima’s return. She assured him saying she received’t let anybody hurt him and requested about Rudraksh. He replied her saying that final time he noticed Rudraksh within the automobile and he was unconscious that point. Mahima shocked seeing Preesha there and stated to her that right now Preesha proved that she is her sister.

Mahima held Preesha at gun level. Preesha informed her that her recreation is over as a result of she deliberate every part with Police so that they know this location. Police arrested Harish and Raghu. Preesha snatched the gun from Mahima and didn’t let her escape. She learnt that Rudraksh’s life in peril and with Saaransh’s assist she discovered Rudraksh’s location and rescued him. Saaransh reunited along with his mother and father.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that, Preesha will be taught that Mahima escaped from Police. Mahima will vow to return to destroy Preesha’s life. Rudraksh will find out about Kabir’s restoration and he’ll discuss Kabir and Ahana’s marriage. Priest will repair Kabir and Ahana’s marriage date. Rudraksh will get completely satisfied to be taught that inside 2 days marriage going to occur. Preesha will determine to cease this marriage.

Will Police catch Mahima? What Preesha will do to cease the wedding?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh hai chahatein, keep tuned to this area.

Related Items:

Most Popular

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini? Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
23
LATEST

Aapki Nazron Ne Samjha Spoiler: Who will save Nandini?
Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else Mahabharata 2021 release date, cast, crew, plot, budget, trailer and everything else
23
LATEST

Mahabharata 2021 Release Date, Cast, Crew, Plot, Budget, Trailer And Everything Else – Tech TMT
The Internet of things The Internet of things
20
LATEST

Taking full advantage of the Internet of Things
DA Image DA Image
19
LATEST

IPL 2021: Umesh Yadav strongly caught by one hand in a practice match, VIDEO viral
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

LIVE IPL 2021, KKR vs MI: मुंबई इंडियंस के खिलाफ कोलकाता ने जीता टॉस, फील्डिंग का लिया फैसला
DA Image DA Image
18
LATEST

IPL 2021, MI vs KKR: when, where and how to watch live streaming and live telecast of Kolkata Knight Riders-Mumbai Indians match
DA Image DA Image
18
ENTERTAINMENT

When Kabir was angry at Bedi because of Parveen Babi, the wife said- ‘How dare you?’
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

This city was most liked by Brad Pitt in India, said- people come here to die…
DA Image DA Image
17
LATEST

IPL 2021 KKR vs MI: This is why Rohit Sharma is paying extra attention to fitness after IPL 2020
DA Image DA Image
17
ENTERTAINMENT

When Salman Khan reached the function without an invite, Akshay Kumar – Rajinikanth was praised and Karan Johar was tight-lipped.

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Disclaimer: This story/post/article/video/images we will collect the information from media website or social media platforms. We (THE MIRACLE TECH TEAM) are not responsible for any type of copyright issues. If we have any complaint regarding the content. if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top