Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Sonia to reveal about Preesha’s plan to Rudraksh

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is all the time on the highest due to the fascinating storyline. The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, Yuvraj married Ahana as per Preesha’s plan so will probably be fascinating to see the way it’s going to have an effect on Rudraksh and Preesha’s relationship.

Earlier it’s seen that,  Preesha and Yuvraj focus on how they executed their plan. She says to him that nobody ought to see them collectively, in any other case they might suspect that she is concerned with him within the plan and thanks him once more then goes inside. He thinks she has no thought what he’s going to do and he ought to thank her as a result of she helped him unknowingly. Sharda learns that groom swap is Preesha’s plan and tells her to not inform about it to Rudraksh. Rudraksh assures Ahana saying that he’ll do one thing to resolve the issue.

Kabir cries saying that how he’s going to reside with out Ahana. Sulochana tells him to not overact. Preesha says to them that she is just not understanding that what they’re going to do as a result of Ahana’s marriage occurred with Yuvraj already. Rudraksh confronts Yuvraj. Yuvraj replies him saying that he’s taking his revenge. Sonia learns that groom swap is Preesha’s plan and he or she decides to tell about it to Rudraksh to separate him from Preesha.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that, Ahana will inform Rudraksh that she will’t stick with Yuvraj. He’ll guarantee her saying that Yuvraj has to go away from their life and he’ll speak to Gopal about this drawback. Sonia will ask him that why he takes assist from Gopal. He’ll inform her that Gopal is ex choose. She is going to divulge to him that it’s Preesha who requested Yuvraj to marry Ahana. Rudraksh will hear Preesha and Yuvraj’s dialog.

How Rudraksh will react now? What will probably be Ahana’s choice?

All these questions will probably be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what’s going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh hai chahatein, keep tuned to this area.

