Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Will Ahana learn about Saaransh's kidnap?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is at all times on the highest due to the fascinating storyline.The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, disguised Preesha joined Harish’s gang so it is going to be fascinating to see how she goes to rescue Rudraksh and Saaransh.

Within the present monitor, Mahima says to Harish that one proper determination can change the life and Harish’s determination modified his life as we speak. Harish informs her that he’ll meet her after arranging passports and tickets. She takes Saaransh along with her. CC’s one other ally Raghu scolds Harish for leaving Mahima. Harish slaps him and says to him that any longer he’s their boss. Police and Preesha finds CC’s useless physique. Preesha says to Police inspector that she is certain that Mahima is CC’s assassin. He says to her that now solely Jerry may help them. Maria thanks Preesha for saving Jerry’s life.

Jerry learns about CC’s dying and he informs them about Harish and in addition offers the knowledge of the entire CC’s locations. Police raids these locations however nothing discovered there. Kabir and Sulochana learns about CC’s dying. Ahana learns that Preesha and Saaransh will not be dwelling in Gopal’s home and she or he decides to confront Sharda. Disguised Preesha saves Harish’s life and pleads him to present a job saying he is aware of cooking, cleansing and all. Harish takes Preesha to his place and introduces her to Raghu and he asks her to make tea.

Within the upcoming episode it is going to be proven that, Preesha will name Police inspector to tell that Harish works from there and possibly Rudraksh and Saaransh are additionally stored there. Mahima will come to Harish’s place.

Will Mahima establish Preesha? Did Harish organized duplicate passports for Mahima and Saaransh? Will Sharda inform the reality to Ahana?

All these questions shall be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh hai chahatein, keep tuned to this area.

