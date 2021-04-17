Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Will Ahana’s marriage happen with Kabir?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is all the time on the highest due to the fascinating storyline.The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha determined to cease Kabir and Ahana’s marriage so will probably be fascinating to see how she goes to try this.

Within the present observe, Preesha learns that Mahima escaped from Police. Rudraksh guarantees to Sharda saying that he gained’t find yourself in bother once more and even when he did Preesha is there to rescue him. Ahana apologize to Preesha for yelling at her. Sulochana asks Rudraksh about his kidnap. He informs her that Mahima is behind every thing. Mahima vows to return to Preesha’s life and leaves the nation. Rudraksh calls Priest to repair Kabir and Ahana’s marriage date. Priest informs them that after 2 days they’ve auspicious date.

Mishka questions Ahana about her marriage. Ahana reveals her saying that she is marrying Kabir for property nothing else. Preesha tries to postpone the wedding saying no marriage corridor is offered. Sulochana says to Rudraksh that she actually need to see Kabir’s marriage. So Rudraksh decides to do Kabir and Ahana’s marriage of their farm home and tells his household to prepare. Preesha decides to cease the wedding.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that, Kabir will respect Priest for appearing rather well in entrance of the Khurana’s. Sulochana will inform Kabir that Preesha gained’t have the ability to do something in opposition to them.

What will likely be Preesha’s subsequent transfer? Will Preesha find out about Ahana’s motive?

All these questions will likely be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh hai chahatein, keep tuned to this area.