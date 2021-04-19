Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Will Preesha learn that why Ahana is marrying Kabir?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.internet

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is at all times on the highest due to the fascinating storyline.The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha set a lure to reveal Kabir so will probably be fascinating to see what’s going to occur in Ahana and Kabir’s sangeet ceremony.

Within the present observe, Kabir and Sulochana talk about about their plan. Khurana’s reaches the farm home and Preesha notices that Mishka is worked up for Ahana and Kabir’s marriage and wonders why Mishka modified out of the blue so she confronts Mishka. Mishka says to her that she learnt that Ahana loves Kabir and her sister’s happiness is her precedence so she determined to assist Ahana’s choice. Preesha learns that Mahima left the nation and thanks Police inspector for serving to her. Rudraksh makes Preesha put on flower neckpiece saying that every one the women going to put on this for haldi ceremony.

Later, Preesha goes to Sulochana’s outdated home space to gather proof and learns that they shifted to that space few days again solely. Rudraksh asks Preesha that why she went to Sulochana’s space. She says to him that she went to ask them for Sulochana’s happiness and asks Sulochana that why she didn’t inform that they shifted to that space few days again solely. Kabir says to them that they might not afford the outdated place’s lease in order that they shifted. Rudraksh will get emotional listening to him.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that, Preesha will plan to convey an unknown woman to the wedding operate to reveal Kabir and she is going to inform about her plan to Sharda. She is going to method one modelling company to get a woman and can suppose that seeing this stunning woman Kabir will present his true face undoubtedly.

What’s going to occur in sangeet ceremony? Will Sulochana save Kabir once more?

All these questions can be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh hai chahatein, keep tuned to this area.