Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoiler: Will Rudraksh learn the truth of Kabir?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Upcoming Story, Spoilers, Newest Gossip , Future Story, Newest Information and Upcoming Twist on TMT.web

Star Plus present Yeh Hai Chahatein is at all times on the highest due to the fascinating storyline.The twists and turns of the present have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha executed her plan to show Kabir so will probably be fascinating to see will she succeed or not.

Earlier it’s seen that, Sulochana revealed to Sonia that she is aware of that Sonia acted in entrance of Rudraksh to spend time with him. Sonia pleaded her to not inform the reality to Rudraksh saying that her dream of turning into singer going to occur and this revelation will destroy every little thing. Sulochana stated to her that she gained’t reveal the key and determined to make use of Sonia as pawn. Rudraksh acquired mesmerized seeing Preesha in sangeet’s outfit and romanced together with her. Preesha met Alisha and confirmed Kabir’s image to her and requested her to deliver Kabir to his room.

Sangeet ceremony beginned with Ahana and Kabir’s dance efficiency. Kabir drank alcohol and Preesha knowledgeable Alisha to start out her work. Saaransh introduced Preesha and Rudraksh’s dance efficiency. Alisha collided with Kabir intentionally and requested cell charger from him. He took her to his room. Preesha seen that whereas dancing with Rudraksh.

Within the upcoming episode will probably be proven that, Preesha will prepare a cake for Kabir and Ahana and Khurana’s will search Kabir to chop the cake. Preesha will say that perhaps he’s in his room so she, Ahana and Rudraksh will transfer in direction of Kabir’s room.

What is going to occur to Kabir? Did Alisha lure Kabir efficiently in her plan?

All these questions shall be answered within the upcoming episodes.

To know what is going to occur subsequent in your favourite present Yeh Hai Chahatein, keep tuned to this area.