Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sulochana to blame Preesha for Sunny’s disappearance?

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens.

Now, Sunny left the house and Yuvraj executing next step of his plan so it will be intriguing to see how it’s going to affect Preesha and Rudraksh’s life.

In the current track, Preesha cries saying to Rudraksh that Saaransh still avoiding her and she feels problems keep increasing from the time Sunny entered their life.

Sunny hears that and informs about it to Yuvraj. Vasudha and Sharda tries to convince Saaransh saying that he did wrong by saying that he hates Preesha. He tells them that he just said that to hurt Preesha because she is keep hurting him and she loves Sunny only and now also none understanding him and runs from there.

Saaransh spoils Sunny’s toys and bed by spraying red paint on them. Sunny throws banana peel on Saaransh’s way but Preesha fell down without seeing that.

Rudraksh treats Preesha’s wound and Saaransh cries seeing her. Preesha explains Saaransh that she loves him so much and Sunny lost his mother so he has none except them now.

Saaransh apologize to Preesha and accepts Sunny as his brother. Yuvraj decides to execute the next step of his plan.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Sulochana will give Sunny’s letter to Rudraksh saying that Sunny left the house and it happened because of Preesha.

Khurana’s will search Sunny in the resort. Vasudha will tell Rudraksh to give missing complaint in Police station. Sonia will ask him to come to the jungle saying that she came to search Sunny but she is not able find the way to return.

He will assure her saying that he will reach the jungle.

Where is Sunny now? Is Sonia telling the truth?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.