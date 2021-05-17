ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sulochana to give Sunny’s letter to Rudraksh?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline.

The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Sunny keep lying to Preesha and Rudraksh so it will be intriguing to see how they are going to find out his lies.

In the current track, Rudraksh learns that Saaransh still avoiding Preesha and asks her to give sometime to him. Sonia takes Rudraksh with him for practice.

Preesha gets ready to leave the house to pick up Saaransh but Sunny stops her saying that his stomach paining a lot. She gives medicine to him but he doesn’t let her leave the room and pleads her to stay with him so she voice messages Rudraksh to pick up Saaransh.

Mishka brings Saaransh to the house and scolds Preesha for her carelessness. Preesha reveals about her voice message. Rudraksh informs her that he didn’t receive any voice message from her.

Saaransh yells at Preesha for lying and says to her that he hates her. Khurana’s shifts to new resort and Rudraksh attempts to cheer Preesha’s mood.

Sulochana praises Mishka. Kabir reveals that its him who deleted the voice message from Preesha’s mobile. Sonia reveals that it’s her who deleted the voice message from Rudraksh’s mobile. Mishka says to them that they need to collect more incidents like this to prove in the court that Preesha is not a good mother.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Preesha will say to Rudraksh that from the time Sunny came problems keep increasing in their life. Sunny will hear that so he will put banana peel on Preesha’s way.

Preesha will move towards Saaransh without seeing it and will fell down. Other side, Sulochana will give letter to Rudraksh saying that look at what Sunny did.

What Sunny did now? Will Rudraksh learn about Sunny’s intention?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

96
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
88
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
69
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
54
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
47
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Telly Updates Telly Updates
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
40
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
39
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
39
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top