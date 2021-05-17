Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sulochana to give Sunny’s letter to Rudraksh?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline.

The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Sunny keep lying to Preesha and Rudraksh so it will be intriguing to see how they are going to find out his lies.

In the current track, Rudraksh learns that Saaransh still avoiding Preesha and asks her to give sometime to him. Sonia takes Rudraksh with him for practice.

Preesha gets ready to leave the house to pick up Saaransh but Sunny stops her saying that his stomach paining a lot. She gives medicine to him but he doesn’t let her leave the room and pleads her to stay with him so she voice messages Rudraksh to pick up Saaransh.

Mishka brings Saaransh to the house and scolds Preesha for her carelessness. Preesha reveals about her voice message. Rudraksh informs her that he didn’t receive any voice message from her.

Saaransh yells at Preesha for lying and says to her that he hates her. Khurana’s shifts to new resort and Rudraksh attempts to cheer Preesha’s mood.

Sulochana praises Mishka. Kabir reveals that its him who deleted the voice message from Preesha’s mobile. Sonia reveals that it’s her who deleted the voice message from Rudraksh’s mobile. Mishka says to them that they need to collect more incidents like this to prove in the court that Preesha is not a good mother.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Preesha will say to Rudraksh that from the time Sunny came problems keep increasing in their life. Sunny will hear that so he will put banana peel on Preesha’s way.

Preesha will move towards Saaransh without seeing it and will fell down. Other side, Sulochana will give letter to Rudraksh saying that look at what Sunny did.

What Sunny did now? Will Rudraksh learn about Sunny’s intention?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.