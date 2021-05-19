Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sulochana to inform Preesha about Sonia’s disappearance?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens.

Now, Mishka and Yuvraj keep executing their plans against Preesha and Rudraksh so it will be intriguing to see how it’s going to affect Preesha and Rudraksh’s life.

In the current track, Rudraksh and Saaransh plans surprise breakfast for Preesha. Sulochana informs Rudraksh that Sunny is missing and gives Sunny’s letter to him.

Preesha reads the letter and realises that Sunny heard her and Rudraksh’s conversation. Sulochana blames Preesha for Sunny’s decision. Rudraksh defends Preesha saying that it was not her mistake. Then everyone searches Sunny in the resort but could not find him.

Preesha and Rudraksh decides to give missing complaint in the Police station and leaves the resort and they finds Sunny near adoption centre. Adoption centre manager scolds Rudraksh and Preesha and blames them saying that their actions made Sunny took this decision.

Preesha apologize to Sunny and Rudraksh also convinces him successfully.

They brings Sunny to the resort. Saaransh hugs Sunny. Mishka scolds Yuvraj for involving her in his stupid plan.

He reveals that adoption centre manager is one of proof against Preesha and Rudraksh and one more thing going to happen now.

Rudraksh learns that Sonia gets lost in the forest while searching Sunny and he decides to find her.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Mishka will exchange Sunny and Saaransh’s vitamin tablets. Preesha will tell Vasudha that Police didn’t get any information about Rudraksh yet.

Sulochana will inform them that Sonia is not in her room. Then she will learn about Rudraksh so will ask them that what if Sonia and Rudraksh are together now.

Where is Sonia now? And what happened to Rudraksh?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.