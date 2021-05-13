Yeh Hai Chahatein: Sunny to instigate Preesha against Saaransh?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Mishka married Kabir to get Saaransh’s custody so it will be interesting to see how she is going to succeed in her plan.

In the current track, Preesha informs others about Reema’s death. Saaransh thinks he become invisible for his parents and they cares about Sunny only now. Sulochana provokes Saaransh against Preesha. Khurana’s learns about Kabir and Mishka’s marriage. Yuvraj taunts Kabir for marrying Ahana’s sister.

Rudraksh scolds Kabir for marrying Mishka instead of waiting for Ahana. Mishka defends Kabir and reveals about her pregnancy. Preesha tells Mishka that she should not have married Kabir. Kabir warns Preesha to stay away from him and Mishka because he knows that she can do anything to break their marriage.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Sulochana will slap Kabir for marrying Mishka. Mishka will reveal that she married Kabir for Saaransh’s custody. Sunny will give flowers to Preesha and will tell her that he don’t know that she is allergic to flowers. He will inform her that Saaransh told him that she likes flowers so much and will ask her that can he call her as “Mumma”.

Saaransh will hear that and will tell Sunny that Preesha is not his mother so he can’t call her like that. Sunny will say to him that he will call her like that only. Saaransh will slap Sunny so Preesha will try to slap Saaransh but Mishka will hold Preesha’s hand.

Will Mishka succeed in her plan? How Rudraksh will react now?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.