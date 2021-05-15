ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Will Preesha be able to convince Saaransh?

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Mishka manipulating Saaransh against Preesha so it will be intriguing to see how Preesha is going to patch up with Saaransh.

In the current track, Saaransh fights with Sunny and Preesha tries to stop him. Mishka holds Preesha’s hand and accuses her saying that Preesha tried to beat Saaransh. Preesha tries to defend herself saying that she was not about to beat him. But Saaransh refuses to believe her. Rudraksh consoles Preesha saying that these kind of fights are common between kids so they need to give time to Saaransh.

Saaransh sleeps in Mishka’s room. Preesha gets upset with it then next day, she learns that Saaransh is not in the house and informs about it to Khurana’s. Mishka and Saaransh comes from outside. Saaransh tells them that he and Mishka went to beach and he ate pizza and ice cream. Preesha tells Mishka that junk foods are not good for Saaransh’s health. Sulochana supports Mishka. Preesha drops Saaransh in his friend’s birthday party but he avoids her.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Preesha will try to leave the house to pick up Saaransh but Sunny will stop her saying that his stomach hurts and will ask her to stay with him. Later, Mishka will ask Preesha that how can she forget to pick up her own son. Preesha will say to her that she didn’t forget. Saaransh will yell at her saying that she is lying and he hate her then he will run from there cryingly.

Will Saaransh forgive Preesha? Will Preesha learn about Sunny’s intention?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.

