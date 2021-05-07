Yeh Hai Chahatein: Will Preesha believe Sunny?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha knows Sunny’s truth so it will be intriguing to see how she is going to handle this matter.

In the current track, Rudraksh yells at Yuvraj for threatening Kabir. Kabir tries to attack Yuvraj in anger but Sulochana takes him inside. Preesha makes Rudraksh favorite dish but he refuse to eat that. But she keep trying to convince him but he ignores her. Saaransh pulls Preesha inside the swimming pool and asks Rudraksh to save her saying that she don’t know swimming, according to his and Sharda’s plan. Rudraksh rescues her and hugs her. She expresses how guilty she is for hurting him and pleads him to forgive her. He also apologize to her for his rude behaviour towards her and hugs her again. Sonia witnesses that. Sulochana tries to stop Yuvraj and Kabir’s fight and tells them that they need to separate Rudraksh and Preesha. Sonia tells her that they can’t do that.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Sunny and Saaransh will fight over helicopter. Saaransh will say to him that Rudraksh is his father so he brought helicopter for him. Sunny will say to him that Rudraksh is his father also. Saaransh will refuse to play with him saying that Sunny is bad boy. Sunny will bang his head on the wall and will lie to others saying that Saaransh beated him. Preesha will ask him that why Saaransh would do that. Sunny will reveal that he is Rudraksh’s real son that’s why.

How Rudraksh going to resolve this problem? What will be Preesha’s decision?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.