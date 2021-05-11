Yeh Hai Chahatein: Will Preesha get to know about Saaransh’s insecure feelings?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha and Rudraksh thinks that Reema died and other side, Saaransh feels insecure seeing his parents bond with Sunny so it will be intriguing to see how Preesha and Rudraksh going to handle both Sunny and Saaransh.

In the current track, Preesha asks Sunny about his mother but he don’t know anything about Reema so he asks her to bring food for him to change the topic. Then he goes to Yuvraj and asks to help him to answer Preesha’s questions. Yuvraj tells him that he will do something to resolve the problem. Yuvraj, Sulochana and Kabir learns that Preesha is not angry with Rudraksh and Sunny. Later Rudraksh finds city hospital number from Sunny’s bag and learns that Reema died and he informs about it to Preesha. Rudraksh and Preesha sleeps with Sunny and Saaransh feels insecure seeing that and thinks his parents don’t love him now.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Rudraksh will ask Preesha that how can he tell this huge truth to Sunny. She will tell him that they need to tell Sunny that what happened to his mother. Sunny will ask them that what happened to his mother. Preesha will inform him about his mother’s death. Then Rudraksh and Preesha will console the crying Sunny. But Saaransh will misunderstood and will assume that his parents loves Sunny more. Mishka will tell Yuvraj’s gang that she knows about their plan so what are they planning to do next. Yuvraj will say to her that they don’t need her. Mishka will talk to Kabir about her plan.

Where is Reema now? What is Mishka’s plan?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

