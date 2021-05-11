ENTERTAINMENT

Yeh Hai Chahatein: Will Preesha get to know about Saaransh’s insecure feelings?

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Preesha and Rudraksh thinks that Reema died and other side, Saaransh feels insecure seeing his parents bond with Sunny so it will be intriguing to see how Preesha and Rudraksh going to handle both Sunny and Saaransh.

In the current track, Preesha asks Sunny about his mother but he don’t know anything about Reema so he asks her to bring food for him to change the topic. Then he goes to Yuvraj and asks to help him to answer Preesha’s questions. Yuvraj tells him that he will do something to resolve the problem. Yuvraj, Sulochana and Kabir learns that Preesha is not angry with Rudraksh and Sunny. Later Rudraksh finds city hospital number from Sunny’s bag and learns that Reema died and he informs about it to Preesha. Rudraksh and Preesha sleeps with Sunny and Saaransh feels insecure seeing that and thinks his parents don’t love him now.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Rudraksh will ask Preesha that how can he tell this huge truth to Sunny. She will tell him that they need to tell Sunny that what happened to his mother. Sunny will ask them that what happened to his mother. Preesha will inform him about his mother’s death. Then Rudraksh and Preesha will console the crying Sunny. But Saaransh will misunderstood and will assume that his parents loves Sunny more. Mishka will tell Yuvraj’s gang that she knows about their plan so what are they planning to do next. Yuvraj will say to her that they don’t need her. Mishka will talk to Kabir about her plan.

Where is Reema now? What is Mishka’s plan?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.

Related Items:

Most Popular

76
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
52
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
38
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
30
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
Avatar Avatar
24
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
23
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot
22
ENTERTAINMENT

One Piece Chapter 1012 Spoilers Reddit Release Date and Time
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Bio-bubble also failed to stop Corona, postponed match between KKR and RCB
22
ENTERTAINMENT

Games Of Thrones Actress Esme Bianco has sued Marilyn Manson

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top