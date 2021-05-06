Yeh Hai Chahatein: Will Sharda succeed in her plan??

Yeh Hai Chahatein Spoilers, Upcoming Story, Latest Gossip , Future Story, Latest News and Upcoming Twist on justshowbiz.net

Star Plus show Yeh Hai Chahatein is always on the top because of the interesting storyline. The twists and turns of the show have glued us to the screens. Now, Ahana left for London

so it will be intriguing to see what will be Yuvraj’s next move.

In the current track, Saaransh plays with helicopter and it’s breaks while playing. Sunny shows his helicopter to Rudraksh and tells him that Saaransh broke it. Saaransh tries to defend himself and Preesha takes his side. Rudraksh and Preesha fights with each other. Vasudha warns Preesha to stay silent. Later, Rudraksh scolds Sunny for accusing Saaransh and reveals that he knows that Reema is his mother. Sunny demands new helicopter from him. Sulochana and Yuvraj discuss about Ahana and Kabir’s decision.

Rudraksh surprises Saaransh by giving many toys to him and Saaransh hugs him. Rudraksh says to him that he and Preesha are the most important people of his life. Preesha and Vasudha overhears that and smiles. Rudraksh finds Kabir and brings him home. Kabir reveals about Ahana’s father’s death and informs them that Ahana went to London to wrap up his business. Mishka shatters hearing him. He gets angry seeing Yuvraj. Yuvraj taunts him.

In the upcoming episode it will be shown that, Sharda will say to Preesha that Rudraksh is hurt because of her behavior so Preesha should keep trying to convince him and she knows that he can’t stay angry with her for long time. Preesha will say to her that she will convince Rudraksh no matter what and will give juice to Rudraksh who was practicing with Sonia. He will refuse her and will take water from Sonia. Sharda and Saaransh will see that and plan to do something to reunite Rudraksh and Preesha.

What Sharda planning to do? Will Ahana return before 6 months?

All these questions will be answered in the upcoming episodes.

To know what will happen next in your favorite show Yeh Hai Chahatein, stay tuned to this space.