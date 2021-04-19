Yeh Hai Chahatein Written Update Today’s Episode 19th April 2021: Kabir Expose

Seize the written episode replace of “Yeh Hai Chahatein” on nineteenth April 2021. The episode begins with Rudra reaches to Khurana home and he calls Pundit JI to repair Ahana and Kabir’s marriage ceremony whereas on the opposite aspect Rudra is within the lap of Preesha nad she makes use of to thanks ACP however he tells have that she isn’t so careless and should handle his son. She agrees with him telling him to go away as she has to disclose the face of the wrongdoer and make them despatched to jail.

Mahima tries to make a idiot of the girl constable however by asking to grant her permission for the washroom however the constable denies her to make use of the washroom. Later Mahima in some way convinces her however she makes use of to run away from there. Whereas the inspector orders his private to search out out Mahima at any value. Whereas Preesha takes Rudra to the home and everybody on the home is standing round him they usually get emotional seeing his situation.

Rudra additionally will get emotional and he makes use of to reward Preesha rather a lot whereas Rudra’s mom additionally compliments her and thanked her. Later Preesha and Ridra get romantic and a romantic monitor performs. Preesha says get effectively quickly then we are going to plan a honeymoon, Rudra tells her then I will probably be positive quickly. Presha makes use of to surprise that is my household and I can’t let anybody break us and my household.”

However, Mahima is planning one other plan and he or she makes use of it to run from the nation. The following morning everybody gossiping in the meantime Rudra inform me to name the priest right here to repair the marriage date of Kabir and Ahana. And everybody makes use of to get shocked. Rudra tells the marriage will happen after two days else six months are too lengthy. Ahanna is questioning why Nishu is getting so upset with Ahanna.

Later Ahanna goes to Nishu and asks her why are you get offended with Preesha. Whereas Nishu tells her that she is upset about her not from Preesha as she didn’t need her to get married to Kabir. Ahanna tells her the season they usually use to hug one another. Everyone seems to be indulged in discussing the marriage and use to arrange a listing of the visitor. Then Rudra annoyances the marriage are fastened after two days and it’ll go to happen in our farmhouse.