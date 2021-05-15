‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame actress celebrates Eid with family, shares photos

You must have known actress Shirin Mirza, who has worked in a brilliant and blockbuster serial like this is Mohabbatein.



For your information, let us know that this actress played the role of Simran Balla in this Hai Mohabbatein serial which was very much liked by the people.

Let me tell you that these days Shirin Mirza is busy in her personal life and she keeps sharing photos with her family.

Let me tell you that on the occasion of Eid tomorrow, he has posted some pictures with the whole family, which you can see and he looks very cute even in the ordinary form.